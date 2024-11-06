6 Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta movies that prove they are a ‘superhit’ Jodi

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta movies have captivated audiences for a very long time. One of the most celebrated on-screen pairs of Bollywood, their endearing chemistry in several iconic films remains close to fans’ hearts. While fans anticipate the release of their upcoming collaboration, Lahore 1947; here’s a list of some of the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta movies that you can enjoy any time.

6 Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta movies that are timeless

1. The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kabir Bedi, Rajpal Yadav

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kabir Bedi, Rajpal Yadav IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Release year: 2003

2003 Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller

Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta movie The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy is one of the most popular films of the duo together. The blockbuster film narrates the story of an undercover Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, Major Arun Khanna (Sunny Deol) who must gather intelligence about cross-border terrorism. In order to do that, he is sent to the Indo-Pakistan border in Kashmir.

He ends up falling for a Pakistani girl, Reshma (Preity Zinta), and as their romance blossoms, he eventually has to choose between his love and nation. With the beautiful chemistry of Sunny and Preity and the timeless musical album, this movie never gets old.

2. Bhaiaji Superhit

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala IMDb Rating: 3.9/10

3.9/10 Release year: 2018

2018 Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: Zee 5

If you’re planning to watch a movie that will offer a perfect blend of comedy and drama, then, Bhaiaji Superhit will not disappoint you. Neeraj Pathak’s directorial unfolds as Bhaiaji (Sunny Deol), a dreaded gangster who aspires to become a film producer, falls in love with Sapna (Preity Zinta) and decides to make a film to impress her. However, things get complicated when his rival, Goldie (Arshad Warsi), tries to sabotage his plans.

Though Bhaiaji Superhit is not much talked about, in reality, it’s a light-hearted great watch. A no-brainer film that couldn’t have favorable results at the box office yet can be enjoyed after a long, hectic day.

3. Dillagi

Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Preity Zinta (Special appearance)

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Preity Zinta (Special appearance) IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Release year: 1999

1999 Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is not actually a Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol movie that featured them as a romantic couple. In this film, rather, Zinta made a special appearance. Dillagi is a love triangle that narrates the story of two brothers who fall in love with the same girl. While they try to win over her love, their brotherly bond is tested.

Interestingly, this movie marked the directorial debut of Sunny Deol and united him with his brother, Bobby Deol for the first time.

4. Farz

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Jackie Shroff, Om Puri, Pooja Batra, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Jackie Shroff, Om Puri, Pooja Batra, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever IMDb Rating: 4.1/10

4.1/10 Release year: 2001

2001 Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The 2001-released film, Farz shows Sunny in his OG avatar performing hard-core action in his loud baritone. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the story unfolds after a veteran police officer, Arjun Singh (Om Puri)’s partner, is killed in the line of duty. The story continues after a new police officer, Karan Singh (Sunny Deol) joins in the place of the late police officer, and Arun’s daughter, Kajal Singh falls in love with him.

Farz is an enjoyable watch with strong and hard-hitting performances that will keep you glued to your TV screens.

5. Heroes

Cast: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Amrita Arora, Riya Sen, Bobby Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Amrita Arora

Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Amrita Arora, Riya Sen, Bobby Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Dino Morea, Amrita Arora IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Release year: 2008

2008 Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Musical

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Musical Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Directed by Samir Karnik, Heroes is a movie centered around the lives of two students, Ali and Sameer (played by Vatsal Sheth and Sohail Khan), who embark on a journey to create a documentary highlighting reasons not to join the Indian Armed Forces.

They meet Kuljeet Kaur (played by Preity Zinta) and her young son, Jasswinder Singh (Jassi), portrayed by Dwij Yadav. They are the family of Havaldar (Sergeant) Balkar Singh (played by Salman Khan), a Sikh soldier from the 8 Sikh Regiment, who was killed in action three years earlier.

This journey changes their outlook and perspective. Though the movie didn’t feature Sunny and Preity as a romantic couple in the film, these two together in a film is no less than a delight to watch.

6. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Vikram Gokhale, Deep Dhillon, Smita Jaykar, Tiku Talsania, Sunny Deol (Special appearance)

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Preity Zinta, Vikram Gokhale, Deep Dhillon, Smita Jaykar, Tiku Talsania, Sunny Deol (Special appearance) IMDb Rating: 4/10

4/10 Release year: 2001

2001 Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Where to watch: YouTube

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke is one of those Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta movies where the two were not romantically paired yet their collaboration was enough to leave fans excited.

The story of the movie revolves around two cunning individuals who are also skilled at stealing cars, Vicky (Devgn) and Sakshi (Zinta). They get into serious trouble after unintentionally causing the death of Bhanwarlal's (Deep Dhillon) brother. The story continues with Bhanwarlal and his brother Mayur seeking revenge for the death of their sibling.

Nevertheless, they accidentally murder Rohit Verma (also played by Devgn), who bears a striking resemblance to Vicky. The double trouble drama takes an interesting turn with the introduction of Sunny Deol’s character for a special appearance in the film.

Going further, admirers of Sunny and Preity will be in for a treat as the two are soon going to delight fans with their upcoming film, Lahore 1947. As per the industry chatters, the makers are eyeing a Republic Day 2025 release for their film.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this period-drama film tells the story of a Muslim family that moves from Lucknow to Lahore. Upon their arrival, they discover a haveli that has been left behind by a Hindu family. The plot thickens when they encounter an elderly Hindu woman who still resides in the haveli, claiming her rights and refusing to vacate the premises.

