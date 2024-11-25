‘Hona ni mai recover’ says Nimrat Kaur as she dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert; PICS & Videos

Global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has been taking over the internet with his ongoing electrifying Dil-Luminati Tour in various cities across the country. The Border 2 star recently performed in Pune and Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen dancing to the beats of the singer.

Today, on November 25, Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos as she enjoyed Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Pune. "Hona ni main recover…Simply the BESTESSSSSTTTTT concert I’ve EVER been to. @diljitdosanjh chardi kalaan, tuhada koi mukabla nahin!! Wahe guru mehr kare hamesha….#onemanarmy #proudsikh #unforgettable," she wrote in the caption.

The post began with a selfie with Nimrat’s wink game on point followed by more pictures that exuded joy and happiness on her face. In the videos, she was also seen dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s super hit tracks like Vibe, Kinni Kinni, Lemonade, Naina, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's title track, Hass Hass, and more while the singing sensation performed live on stage. Additionally, the actress also posed with the security personnel stationed at the concert.

Kaur, who attended the show amid a sea of fans, kept it casual yet significant. She was seen wearing a white crop top with a printed red-white shirt over it, which she paired with blue denim and white sneakers. The actress also carried a red-sling bag alongside and kept her hair open.

Several fans reacted to the post and hailed actress’ lively post. A fan wrote, "Panjabi ah gye oye" while another fan expressed, "@nimratofficial thanks for sharing these beautiful clips ! It’s so lively and u enjoyed each bit of it ! Now that’s called living in the moment ! Waheguru Meher rakhey Tey tusi is tarah hi hasdey wasdey raho with ur simplicity and humility I am confused now whether to buy ticket for Diljit Paaji upcoming concert in Chandigarh or shall I rewatch ur energetic clips."

Diljit kicked off his Dil-Luminati tour with a mega show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur and Hyderabad. After Pune, he will be performing in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati. The singer has also added Mumbai to his list recently.

On the acting front, he will be next seen in Sunny Deol’s Border 2 co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Ahan Shetty.

