Meet actor with political ties who started as background dancer for Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and is now close to Salman Khan

The actor we’re talking about today belongs to an influential political background. Nevertheless, his passion for acting brought him to Mumbai, where he started his career as a background dancer alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Today, he is quite close to Salman Khan. Read on to learn more about him.

We’re talking about none other than Aayush Sharma, the brother-in-law of Salman Khan. He has been married to the superstar’s youngest sister, Arpita Khan, since November 2014. The couple has two kids — Ahil and Ayat, born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Born in 1990, Aayush has a strong political legacy, as his grandfather, Pandit Sukh Ram, was an ex-cabinet minister. His father has also been an MLA four times — thrice from Congress and once from the BJP. His family has been involved in politics for more than 50 years and holds a significant place in Himachal Pradesh politics.

Despite having strong political roots, Aayush followed his passion for acting and started his career as a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. While speaking at Agenda Aaj Tak 2021, he revealed that he had given auditions for TV shows, advertisements, and roles as a junior artist.

He shared that he learned about a film being shot at Mehboob Studios and immediately called a friend, urging him to help him get work in the film. He emphasized that even working as a background dancer would suffice, as it would help him understand the nuances of a film shoot. The actor mentioned that it was the first time he witnessed a film shoot, and he worked as a background dancer in the song Dilli Waali Girlfriend.

Advertisement

Aayush eventually made his acting debut in 2018 with Salman Khan’s production Loveyatri. This was followed by his appearance in Antim, led by Salman Khan. He was last seen in Ruslaan, which was released in 2024.

In addition to films, Aayush has also featured in music videos such as Vishal Mishra’s Manjha and Galti, as well as Stebin Ben’s Tera Hoke Nachda Fira, among others.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who quit acting after consecutive setbacks despite being top producer's son, had secret marriage with childhood sweetheart and is now a leading business tycoon