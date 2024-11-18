Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan Wedding Anniversary: When Antim actor revealed his wife prayed for him to outshine her brother Salman Khan in film

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s love story is now well-known worldwide. After facing their fears and convincing each other’s families, the couple married on November 18, 2014. As they celebrate ten lovely years of being happily wedded, we look back at the time when Arpita chose her husband over her brother Salman Khan and prayed, he outshines the superstar in their film, Antim: The Final Truth.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Aayush Sharma spoke about sharing the screen with his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma’s brother Salman Khan in the 2021 action movie, Antim: The Final Truth. When quizzed how she reacted to his role, the Loveyatri debutant recalled she was very emotional upon watching the film.

Aayush added that when he started filming the movie, his wife called him and said that for the past 32 years, she prayed that her brother Salman Khan outshines everyone in his films. But this was the first time that she prayed that her husband outshines him. She said, “I am fighting the biggest battle because my two most favorite people are going to be in the same frame, and I cannot watch them fight.”

In the same interview, Sharma also stated that Arpita Khan Sharma told him that this was a huge opportunity for him as the Tiger 3 actor is one of the biggest superstars in the country, and this was a platform Aayush might never get again. “If this time around, just know that it’s a do-or-die opportunity. If you mess this up, there’s no coming back. You will never be redeemed,” she told her actor husband.

Advertisement

While chatting with Pinkvilla, the Ruslaan actor opened up about his love story with Arpita. After two years of moving to Mumbai in 2009, he met Arpita in 2011. Soon they became best friends and realised they had a soft corner for each other. But it was only when she told him that she was considering settling down and was going to go in for an arranged marriage, Aayush panicked and proposed to her.

After making his heart beat faster than ever for nearly a day, she accepted his proposal. Today, the couple have a son named Ahil and a daughter they call Ayat.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Badshah: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fed biryani to the rapper after their patch-up