Meet actor who once borrowed money from friends to survive in Mumbai, faced 3 years of rejections, and is now one of most bankable stars

The saying "hard work pays off and dreams do come true" truly embodies this actor's journey. Hailing from a small town with nothing but big dreams of becoming an actor, he faced numerous struggles and rejections along the way. Today, he stands as one of the most versatile and bankable stars in the industry.

Yes, we are talking about none other than Kartik Aaryan. His journey to becoming one of Bollywood's most bankable stars is a story of perseverance, determination, and passion. Born in Gwalior, Kartik initially pursued engineering, as per his parents' wishes, but his heart was set on acting.

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the actor talked about his financial struggles during his early years. He revealed that growing up in Gwalior, his family was burdened with debt due to loans taken by his parents for their careers.

While not poor, the actor described his family as being in a constant state of financial calculation, living on EMIs, and often having more debt than income. He admitted that for a long time, they lived a life of borrowing from friends.

The actor also reflected on his time in Mumbai, mentioning that he had taken an education loan when he moved there. He confessed that, for a long period, he was accustomed to borrowing money from friends, promising to return it in a few days.

He acknowledged that upon arriving in Mumbai, he realized he needed to earn on his own, as he grew tired of relying on loans and traveling by train.

Despite his academic commitments, he began skipping classes to attend auditions, often using cropped photos from group pictures as his portfolio due to financial constraints.

For three years, Kartik faced repeated rejections, but he continued to chase his dream relentlessly. His breakthrough came with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), a film that resonated with young audiences and marked his entry into Bollywood.

Following his debut, Kartik's career quickly gained momentum with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Luka Chuppi (2019), where his performances were widely appreciated.

He further solidified his position with hits such as Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Love Aaj Kal (2020), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which became box-office successes.

His versatility was also showcased in films like Dhamaka (2021) and Freddy (2022), while Shehzada (2023), Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) continued to earn him acclaim.

As of 2025, Kartik Aaryan remains at the forefront of Bollywood, headlining major upcoming projects like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

His incredible rise from a small-town boy with big dreams to one of the industry's most popular stars is a testament to his hard work.

With his irresistible charm on screen, this actor has captured the hearts of millions. Over the past decade, he has consistently impressed audiences with his bold choices and collaborations with renowned filmmakers.

