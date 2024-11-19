The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 led by Kartik Aaryan with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, is nearing the end of its run with all India total expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 245 crore (Gross: Rs 295 crore). On the international front, the film is set to close its run at USD 9 million (INR 76 crore), taking the worldwide gross to Rs 371 crore. The film is a global super hit, emerging the career best for leading man Kartik Aaryan.

In terms of distributor share, the Bhushan Kumar-produced film has clocked a global theatrical share of Rs 144.50 crore. The makers had secured a good non-theatrical deal of Rs 135 crore from the sale of digital, satellite, and music rights, which takes the overall revenue of almost Rs 280 crore. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is made on a budget of Rs 160 crore, with another Rs 35 crore spent for print and publicity, taking the overall cost to Rs 195 crore.

The marketing cost is higher than usual as the makers went all out to push the film in the clash scenario. The profit for Bhushan Kumar is in the range of Rs 85 crore, leading to a return on investment of 43 percent. Talking of the footfalls, the film sold about 1.20 crore tickets in India, which is at par with what the previous two instalments of the franchise sold. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 sold around 1.17 crore tickets in India, the second part footfalls are in the vicinity of 1.25 crore.

The footfalls for feature films all across the board have generally gone down, and that’s a lot to do with the rising ticket prices, making mid-sized cinema inaccessible for cinema-going audiences. The two Diwali releases – Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – released with all time high ATP on the big screen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will end up being the second or third biggest Hindi grosser of the year depending on the final figures of Singham Again. What makes the number all the more commendable is in the fact that they are coming despite the box-office clash with Singham Again. The third part has also established Bhool Bhulaiyaa as one of the most profitable franchises of Hindi Cinema. It’s a SUPER-HIT venture for all the stakeholders, and the eyes are now on the makers to take the franchise forward with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.

Here’s a look at the economics of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Cost of Production: Rs 160 crore

PnA: Rs 35 crore

Total Expense (A): Rs 195 crore

India Share: Rs 110 crore (Expected)

Overseas Share: Rs 34.50 crore (Expected)

Non-Theatrical Share: Rs 135 crore

Total Revenue (B): Rs 280 crore

Nett Profit (B - A): Rs 85 crore

ROI: 43 per-cent

Verdict: Super Hit

