Is Kartik Aaryan charging THIS whopping amount for Karan Johar’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Know film’s budget inside

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar treated the audience to a Christmas gift as they announced their collaboration on a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. It has now been learned that Kartik, who recently delivered a big hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has charged a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore for KJo’s film. The movie’s budget is reportedly Rs 150 crore.

According to a recent report in Zoom, Kartik Aaryan is set to be paid Rs 50 crore for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The portal’s source expressed that the actor’s market value has risen greatly after Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama has shared that the rom-com is a very ambitious project and is being mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

The official announcement of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was made on December 25, 2024 with a fun video. In the clip, Kartik’s character Ray talked about how his three exes were upset after their breakup. He added that he would make sure it doesn’t happen to the fourth girl and would do everything to prevent their separation.

Expressing his excitement in the caption, Kartik stated, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai! (Your Ray is coming Rumi. This mumma's boy always keeps the swear he has taken on his mother). Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri… The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Advertisement

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who has previously worked with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It will be arriving in theaters in 2026.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were previously supposed to team up for Dostana 2 but the collaboration didn't happen. In 2023, the duo announced that they would unite for an untitled patriotic war film directed by Sandeep Modi. There are no updates on the project yet, but it was initially set for a 2025 release.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned amounts are reported by Zoom and Bollywood Hungama. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions at editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan or Triptii Dimri, who will be Sooraj Barjatya’s new leading lady opposite Ayushmann Khurrana? Details inside