Ileana D'Cruz expecting 2nd child with Michael Dolan? Actress' New Year post featuring pregnancy kit makes fans think so

Ileana D'Cruz has fueled pregnancy rumors after sharing a post on January 1, 2025. The actress took to Instagram to reflect on her 2024 memories with hubby Michael Dolan and son Koa and usher in the new year. The video she posted showcased a montage of clips from each month of 2024, but the segment from October, which featured a pregnancy test kit, grabbed her fans' attention and netizens think that she might be expecting second child.

The October 2024 segment of the video posted by Ileana D'Cruz intrigued everyone. In the clip, Ileana appeared emotional as she held up a pregnancy test kit to the camera. The post read, "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here’s hoping 2025 is all that and so much more."

See the video here:

Netizens were quick to take the comments section speculating that Cruz might be expecting a second child. One fan commented, "Are you pregnant again." One fan wrote, "Wait…October…congratulations again!!!." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations again!!!!!! Happy New Year." One fan wrote, "Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstand?."

Ileana's New Year post showcased heartwarming moments with her husband and son. The actress is married to Michael Dolan, and the couple welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023.

The actor once opened up about her experience with postpartum depression on her Instagram stories, acknowledging that while she isn’t trying to complain, her child has been the greatest blessing in her life.

She emphasized that postpartum depression is often overlooked and is a very real, isolating experience. The actor shared that she is working daily to find ways to feel better, mentioning how a 30-minute workout followed by a 5-minute shower can make a significant difference. However, she admitted that there are times when she struggles to find the time for self-care.

In an old chat with Bombay Times, The Big Bull actress shared that she wanted to give her baby a unique name, just like her own. Koa felt like the perfect choice, and after discussing it with her husband Mike, he also found it adorable.

She revealed that Phoenix was another name she had been considering for a while, inspired by the phrase "rising from the ashes like a phoenix." The actress explained that she had even gotten a phoenix tattoo in 2018, which held significant meaning for her. Mike loved the name, and she hopes Koa will appreciate it when he grows up.

