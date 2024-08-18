Imtiaz Ali takes responsibility for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal's failure; 'The actor is not obliged to understand...'

Imtiaz Ali has recently talked about the underperformance of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal. The sequel to the 2009 released film was released in 2020. Despite much anticipation, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. Taking onus on himself, Amar Singh Chamkila opined maybe he couldn’t communicate well with the actors about the film’s narrative.

In a recent interview with Midday, Imtiaz Ali was asked about the poor performance of his film Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. In his response, the actor stated that there was something very sensitive in the movie. He further recalled his English teacher telling him how she was reminded of her English classes.

The filmmaker told his teacher mentioned that young students would often agree to understand what she taught them even if they didn’t. "She said the youngsters in the film perhaps didn’t get what you were trying to say. I am not blaming Sara and Kartik. Direction is a process of working with an actor, but the actor is not obliged to understand because they have surrendered. I didn’t communicate through to all of us," he said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Imtiaz, talking about his underperforming films with Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal, admitted that while making those films, he just wanted to make them. However, they couldn’t work. “All my films have had some problems in execution; [I feel] they could have been better. However, I hope people see some merit in these two films also, as some good things probably did not come through [at once],” he admitted.

The original Love Aaj Kal was released in 2009 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Giselli Monteiro in the lead roles. It was 11 years later the makers came up with its sequel with a fresh cast and storyline.

On the work front, Imtiaz’s last directorial was the biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. It was based on the life of Punjab’s legendary singer, who was known for his record-breaking songs. The film was released on Netflix and received immense love from critics and audiences alike.

