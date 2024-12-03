Shah Rukh Khan observes you exactly like Amitabh Bachchan, says Veer Zaara co-star Divya Dutta; 'He is very...'

Divya Dutta is an immensely talented artist who is known for playing some memorable characters in her career of decades. While acting was her calling, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan held a special place in her heart. In a conversation, she stated how both the superstars are similar in some way. She also called SRK one of her favorite co-stars. Read on!

During a conversation with Digital Commentary, Divya Dutta recalled her brush with Shah Rukh Khan. While talking about her filmy encounter with King Khan on the stairs of a director’s office, she recalled being pleasantly surprised when he knew her name. Since she was star-struck with him, the actress didn’t interact with him much. But the Pathaan star was very helpful when she wanted to meet Mani Ratnam during the shoot of Dil Se.

The two actors then worked in Veer Zaara together. “I think he is by far, one of my most favorite co-actors that I have worked with,” she exclaimed adding that he is just like Amitabh Bachchan. Backing her statement, the Sharmajee Ki Beti actress divulged that exactly like Big B, SRK also observes people and is very sensitive. “These are all great people who have learned their lesson and passed them on to other people to learn,” she exclaimed.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Divya was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, talking about her early days in the industry. This is when she revealed people used to say she looked like Manisha Koirala. Sharing more about it, Dutta told us, “When I came into the industry, I got multi-starrer films, and I was known as ‘Woh jo Manisha Koirala jaisi nai ladki dikhti hai na usko bula lo’.”

She added, “There was this film happening - Agni Sakshi, I was in a multi-starrer, then I did another one. I said, ‘What am I doing?’. I am getting these two songs, and two-three scenes where I am saying, ‘Mujhe bachao, mujhe bachao’. I said, ‘But I am a good actor, main yeh kya kar rahi hun?’,” she recalls. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Divya Dutta on being called ‘Woh Manisha Koirala jaisi dikhti hai’ in initial days