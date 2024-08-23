Arshad Warsi deactivates comments section of family post amid backlash for his ‘joker’ comment on Kalki 2898 AD's Prabhas; Find more

Arshad Warsi’s recent ‘joker’ comment about Prabhas’ performance in Kalki 2898 AD took the internet by storm. Several celebrities from the South and fans on social media have been reacting to the Jolly LLB 3’s comment. Meanwhile, amidst a mirage of trolling, Arshad turned off the comments section of his latest post to avoid hatred coming towards his family.

It was just a few days back that Arshad Warsi during a candid conversation compared Prabhas’ performance in Kalki 2898 AD to a ‘joker’. This left several fans of the South star miffed and started slamming the actor on social media.

Meanwhile, the actor seems to have taken a step on Instagram to avoid hate coming his family’s way. His latest post featuring his wife, Maria Goretti, and daughter was shared on the occasion of Independence Day. "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY…Jai Hind" followed by folded hand emojis was the post's caption.

With Arshad’s remarks on Prabhas going viral on the internet, his comments section was filled with negative comments. Now, days later, the Jolly LLB 3 actor turned off the comments section to protect his family from all the negativity.

For the unversed, while speaking with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, the actor revealed that he didn’t like Kalki 2898 AD. Despite expressing his disappointment, he spoke highly of Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the film.

Further adding to his review, the actor expressed his disappointment over Prabhas’ performance stating, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things, I never understand).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Pinkvilla exclusively informed earlier this year that the makers have locked April 10, 2025, as the release date on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

In addition to this, it has also been reported by Mid-day that he will reunite with Rajkumar Hirani for Pritam Pedro alongside Vikrant Massey.

