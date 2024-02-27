7 best Aashiqui 2 dialogues that we all can relate to even today: ‘Yeh zindagi chal toh rahi thi par’ and more

Aashiqui 2, a romantic musical drama, stood out as one of the top romantic films in recent years. Its predecessor, Aashiqui, was immensely popular in the 90s, with its soulful songs becoming hits nationwide. Aashiqui 2 met expectations with its engaging storyline, strong acting, and fantastic music. Audiences also appreciated the dialogues in Aashiqui 2, contributing to its success at the box office, where it grossed over 100 crores.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's classic romance, Aashiqui 2, garnered praise from both fans and critics alike. The film's songs, screenplay, and the chemistry between the main characters were all definitely praised for their perfection, however, it was the deeply emotional dialogues in the film that truly touched the hearts and minds of the audience. Here are some of the best Aashiqui 2 dialogues.

7 best Aashiqui 2 dialogues that live in our minds rent-free:

1. Dil ko zubaan, aankhon ko sapne mil gaye…Aashiqui mein, Zindagi ko mainey mil gaye

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Rahul Jaykar

This dialogue from Aashiqui 2 encapsulates the profound impact of love on one's life. It translates to ‘The heart found words, the eyes found dreams... In love, I found the meaning of life.’ It reflects the transformative power of love, suggesting that through love, one finds fulfillment and purpose in life. The dialogue beautifully captures the essence of the film's central theme, highlighting the profound emotional journey experienced by the characters.

2. Yeh zindagi chal toh rahi thi par tere aane se maine jeena shuru kiya

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Rahul Jaykar

This dialogue reflects the transformative power of love. It translates to Life was moving on, but with your arrival, I began to live. Aditya Roy Kapur’s character Rahul expresses how their life was merely going through the motions until the arrival of his beloved Arohi portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor, which ignited a newfound sense of purpose and vitality. It highlights the profound impact of love in giving meaning to existence and infusing each moment with joy and fulfillment.

3. Tumhare Ishq se bani hoon mein. Pehle zinda thi…Ab jee rahi hoon mein…

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Arohi Keshav Shirke

This dialogue from the film signifies the transformative effect of love on Arohi's life. It translates to ‘I am made from your love. Earlier, I was alive... Now, I am truly living.’ The speaker, Arohi expresses that before experiencing the depth of her beloved Rahul's love, she was merely existing, going through the motions of life. However, with the arrival of love, she feels truly alive, as if her existence has gained new meaning and vitality. It emphasizes the profound impact of love in revitalizing one's spirit and giving purpose to life.

4. Pyar, Mohabbat, Aashiqui Sirf lafzon ke sivah aur kucch nahi … Par jab woh mili in lafzon ko mainey mil gaye

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Rahul Jaykar

This dialogue from Aashiqui 2 reflects the protagonist's realization of the true essence of love. It translates to Love, affection, and romance are nothing but mere words... But when I met her, these words gained meaning. Here, the character acknowledges that love is often described using words like pyar (love), mohabbat (affection), and aashiqui (romance), but these words can feel hollow until one experiences genuine love. Upon meeting the love interest, the protagonist realizes that the abstract concepts of love and affection become tangible and meaningful in the context of their relationship. This dialogue highlights the transformative power of love and how it gives depth and significance to otherwise ordinary words.

5. Mere bure waqt mein tum the mere saath… Ab agar achche waqt mein tum nahi… Toh yeh waqt bhi mujhe nahi chahiye

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Arohi Keshav Shirke

This dialogue from the movie Aashiqui 2 reflects the sentiment of Arohi during difficult times. It expresses the idea that the presence of a loved one during challenging moments is invaluable. However, if the same person is not there during good times, the speaker Arohi feels that those moments are not desirable either. It highlights the importance of consistent support and companionship throughout different phases of life.

6. Yeh aadat ab nahi jaane waali hai … Yeh toh woh biwi hai jo saath rehkar satayegi aur talaq bhi nahi degi

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Rahul Jaykar

This dialogue from Aashiqui 2 reflects Aditya Roy Kapur's character Rahul's acknowledgment of his drinking habit and the impact it has on his life. It suggests that his habit has become so ingrained and integral to his life that it is like a companion to him, almost like a spouse. It reflects the deep attachment and dependency he has developed towards alcohol, highlighting the extent of his struggle with addiction.

7. Shaurat, Naam, Kamyabi, Paisa, Izzat usi ko milni chahiye jise uski kadar ho…Roti ussi ko milni chahiye jise uski bhook ho

Writer: Shagufta Rafique

Shagufta Rafique Presented By: Rahul Jaykar

This dialogue from Aashiqui 2 highlights the principle of deservingness and the idea that recognition, fame, success, wealth, and respect should be earned by individuals who truly value and appreciate them. Similarly, it emphasizes that food, represented by Roti (bread), should be provided to those who genuinely hunger for it, reflecting the basic human need for sustenance. Overall, the dialogue underscores the importance of merit and the notion that rewards and provisions should be allocated based on genuine need and appreciation, rather than entitlement or privilege.

