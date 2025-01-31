Milind Soman expresses condolences for lives lost at Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede; 'My heart goes out to the people…'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

After Anil and Tina Ambani, Sunil Grover, and Remo Dsouza, actor Milind Soman took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam with his wife Ankita Konwar. While he expressed joy at being able to be part of the sacred festival, Milind also extended his condolences after many lost their lives at the Maha Kumbh stampede. Check out his post!

Currently, almost all of India is heading to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the ongoing 2025 Prayag Maha Kumbh Mela. Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar also reached the Triveni Sangam and took a holy dip in the sacred waterbody. Soon after, he dropped several visuals from the location giving a peek into their special experience.

Talking about his expedition, he penned, “Blessed to be at the Mahakumbh with @ankita_earthy on the very special day of mauni amavasya! Such a spiritual space and experience reminds me of how small and insignificant I am in the vastness of existence and how every moment that we are here is so special.”

However, he also took a moment to express his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost at the stampede in Maha Kumbh. Milind continued, “Even though my heart is full, I am saddened by the events of last night, and my prayers are with the families who lost loved ones. Har Har Gange! Har Har Mahadev!!”

Milind Soman’s Instagram post:

Milind’s wife Ankita also dropped several unseen pictures from their holy dip. She also expressed grief as many people lost their lives at the tragic incident. In her post, she noted, “There are no words to describe how full my heart is right now! To have the opportunity to be at the Mahakumbh and that too on the auspicious moments of Mauni Amavasya is beyond my comprehension.”

Ankita added, “These are the moments that make you realise the importance of our very insignificant existence. My heart goes out to the people who lost their loved ones last night. May we all find peace through our prayers. Har Har Mahadev.”

Ankita Konwar’s Instagram post:

According to a report by Live Mint, nearly 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on January 29, 2025. The incident occurred after scores of pilgrims flocked together to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

