EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman REVEALS how have things changed post marriage with wife Ankita Konwar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Milind Soman revealed that while their plan was to go on a holiday, they did manage to celebrate it in their own fun way amid lockdown. He also spoke about the biggest change he witnessed in himself post marriage.

Milind Soman manages to set the screens on fire with his oh-so-hot avatar. Recently, he was seen as Dr Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please 2. While he continues to leave fans hyperventilating in reel life, he is also enjoying his time at home with wife Ankita Konwar. The couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary on April 22, 2020. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Milind revealed that while their plan was to go on a holiday, they did manage to celebrate it in their own fun way amid lockdown. He also spoke about the biggest change he witnessed in himself post marriage.

"Well, it was not what we wanted. It was fun but we just did an extra set of exercises. We climbed 300 floors in our building. Earlier, the plan was to go on a holiday, we had planned 2-3 months before but yes, it couldn't happen. But anyway it is nice, it is fun. Ankita keeps telling me she is happy I am stuck at home (laughs)," Milind revealed.

Opening up on what has changed in his life post-wedding, he shared, "The biggest thing is that earlier I never asked anyone in my life, whether I should do this or that, or how will anyone react if I did something, not my family, even my mother, or even discuss with anyone, nothing, I was never that person. But now of course with Ankita, I discuss everything single tiny thing. That is the big change, it is not just you anymore, there is another person who is very important."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×