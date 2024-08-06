Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit teases return of ‘stud type guy’ in bonus episode; Fans speculate Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya’s comeback

After much anticipation, the long-awaited Mirzapur 3 was released last month (July). Now, nearly a month later, the makers have dropped a teaser video featuring Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit. In the video, he suggested the fans to keep "an eye out" for the upcoming bonus episode. The teaser video left fans speculating about the potential return of Divyenndu's character, Munna Bhaiya.

Amazon Prime Video recently stirred excitement among the fans of Mirzapur with its latest teaser video. In the clip, Ali Fazal in his beloved character Guddu Pandit humorously mentioned that he had to "beat up a few people" to get his hands on the deleted scenes of the show. He further revealed that it features a "stud-type guy" whom he had killed. However, he pointed out that "he’s too cool to stay deleted" and wants to return.

He assured fans that the bonus episode coming this month (August) will be a blast and promised an exciting watch. “It’s gonna be fun,” he said, signing off the teaser. "y'all are not ready for this Bonus episode aane wala hai, gaddi ki peti baandh lijiye," the post was captioned.

Soon after the video was dropped, it sparked speculations around the potential return of Divyenndu's character, Munna Bhaiya, in the show. A fan wrote, "Munna bhaiya ka comeback hone wala hai doston," another fan commented, "Aaahhhhhhhhhhhh I’m shouting as hellll Munnna bhaiyaaaa," while a third excited fan wrote, "Abbe Munna Bhaiya Aa Rahe Hain Nacho Bhai" one user commented, "Laal Phool Neela Phool Munna Bhaiya Beautiful" and one comment read, "Munna bhaiya comeback".

Mirzapur Season 3 was released last month on July 5 on Amazon Prime Video. The ensemble star-cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, the season was co-directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and premiered after a four-year hiatus. Mirzapur’s first season was released in 2018 followed by Mirzapur 2 in 2018.

Interestingly, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, solidifying its position as beloved web-shows on the streaming platform.

