Mirzapur 3: Makers of Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi starrer confirm season 4 amid success

The long-awaited web-show Mirzapur 3 was released nearly a week back on July 5. Ever since then, the clips and memes on social media have been testifying its popularity. Just like its previous two seasons, the third season of the series was also able to impress the fans. The success of the latest season has now encouraged the makers to bring its fourth season as well.

Mirzapur 3 starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi enjoy massive success

Following two successive seasons, the makers returned with Mirzapur 3. The crime-drama show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma and, Isha Talwar among others continues to captivate the hearts of the audience.

The third chapter of the franchise has been applauded by viewers in India and beyond for its edgy narration, top-notch cinematography, high-production values and genre-defining performances. The series was streamed by viewers on Prime Video in over 180 countries and across 98% of pin codes in India on its launch weekend. Thus, buoyed by the success of Season 3 of Mirzapur, Prime Video is also developing Season 4 of the show.

Fans' wait for Mirzapur's season 4

The announcement has already left fans intrigued. Reacting to the post shared by the makers over the success, a fan wrote, “Jalwa hai Mirzapur ka,” another fan commented, “Season 4 kaa bando bast karo jaldi” while a third fan mentioned, “I have watched season 3 twice, now get season 4 and 5 too” and another elated fan commented,“ Want season 4 fast.”

Ritesh Sidhwani confirms fourth season, expressing happiness on Mirzapur 3 success

The show producer Ritesh Sidhwani reacting to the success expressed his happiness over the “overwhelming response” from the fans who helped them grow “strength to strength” with each season. He went on to credit the fans for making the show “a global sensation.”

Enticing audiences with the announcement of the fourth season, he further added, “This historic success is a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, who went to great lengths to bring this season to life on screen. As we draw the curtains on yet another exhilarating season, we remain committed to bringing even more thrilling and engaging content to our loyal audiences.”

Apart from above-mentioned actors, the web show was graced by Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha with their powerful presence.

