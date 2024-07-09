Mirzapur 3: Fans predict what can happen in Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer’s season 4 and you don't want to miss the wild theories

This copy is spoiler-free (hopefully).

The third season of Prime Video’s hit season Mirzapur recently started streaming and the internet is abuzz with discussions of this part’s conclusion and prediction about what could possibly be the plot of season 4. Mirzapur 3 has an ensemble including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Verma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang among others.

What will be the plot of Mirzapur Season 4?

However, there’s no official confirmation about the upcoming season in making, fans have started predicting the plot of Mirzapur 4. A few unanswered questions still remain about the fate of Golu and Guddu and who will eventually sit on the throne of Mirzapur. Here are some wild theories doing rounds on Reddit.

One user rooted for the Tripathis to regain their power and felt that nobody was near them when it came to the real don - Kaleen Bhaiya. Another user predicted the death of Tyagi members, Yadav, one or both parents of Guddu and probably Beena. He expects, “Beenas kid to be taken care of by Madhuri and on to Season 5. This series is going off the rocker.”

One netizen jokingly wondered if the opening scene of Mirzapur 4 will be Sharad Shukla's funeral and to which someone replied, “Then his mother will cum for badla.”

Will Mirzapur 4 morally police its own subject of gore violence?

Some user even feels this might be a possibility. Detailing how Guddu Bhaiya killed his own sister's husband and turned his own family against him, he is no longer a likable character for the audience. Considering his sister is also fighting for a violence-free state, the user predicted that most of the people will get killed in order to show that violence is bad.

Another wild theory that popped up was that Tripathi, Tyagi, and Madhuri Yadav would go loggerheads against Pandit, Golu, and J P Yadav in Mirzapur season 4. While Golu will be dead by the 10 episodes, Munna Bhaiya will be back in the form of Kaleen’s brother (Beena and Bapuji’s child) so people can get excited for Season 05. Someone replied to this, “Thank god they will kill Golu, and bring back a character like Munna Bhaiya.”

A user went on to predict that Guddu and Golu might have a baby. This will be followed by a fight between Tyagi, Kaleen Bhaiya, and Madhuri on one side and Pandit and Maqboolon on the other side. According to him, Beena will survive and Madhuri will die with more screentime for Shabnam, Radhiya, and Jamunna in season 4.

Is Madhuri’s downfall inevitable?

According to another fan prediction, Guddu and Golu might join hands with Solanki and JP Yadav. According to him either Madhuri will die or her govt will collapse in Season 4. He predicts that the final clash would most likely be Tripathis & Tyagis vs Guddu and Golu, where Golu and Shatrughan would die somewhere during the season’s climax.

He further predicted that Kaleen would kill Guddu or vice versa only to get killed by Maqbool and Maqbool would put an end to all of this Gaddi fiasco. The user added that JP Yadav’s role might turn into a crucial one in season 4 and Madhuri’s downfall is inevitable. It’ll be fun to see whether any of this theory makes it to Mirzapur 4’s plot in case ever made.

What do you think should be the plot of season 4? Tell us @pinkvilla and watch the series available to stream on Prime Video.

