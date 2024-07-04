Mirzapur 3 screening: Parents-to-be Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha arrive together; Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal and others join

Mirzapur 3 will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 5. The upcoming season features an ensemble star cast including Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, and others. Pankaj Tripathi will also be returning to the series.

Ahead of its release, the makers of Mirzapur Season 3 hosted a star-studded screening of the series in Mumbai on July 3.

Ali Fazal comes with wife Richa Chadha at the Mirzapur 3's screening

Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, is headlining the series this time. Ali was spotted with his pregnant wife, actress Richa Chadha at the screening. Dad-to-be Ali held Richa's hand as they walked in style.

The Mirzapur actor wore a black tee with a muddy shade jeans. He completed his look with a neckpiece. His long hair was partly tied at the back.

Richa opted for a red gown at the screening. She kept her tresses open and wore a pair of flat sandals.

Check out Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's picture here:

Other star casts at the Mirzapur 3's screening

Vijay Varma, who plays the dual role of Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi in Mirzapur, was also spotted at the screening. He wore a customized white tee with Mirzapur 3 printed on it. Vijay waved at the paparazzi while posing for pictures.

Rasika Dugal arrived in a black outfit at the screening. She posed for the paparazzi while flaunting her customized black tee having Mirzapur 3 written over it in red color. Dugal plays the role of Beena Tripathi, the second wife of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi's character) in the series.

Apart from them, Shweta Tripathi and Isha Talwar also attended the screening of Mirzapur Season 3.

Shweta Tripathi wore a Mirzapur 3's customized tee in black color. She paired it with blue shorts and black-heeled boots. She folded her hands while posing for pictures. Shweta plays the role of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the series.

Isha Talwar, who plays the role of Madhuri Yadav, wife of Munna Bhaiya (actor Divyenndu) in Mirzapur, looked oh-so-gorgeous in a blue denim cutout dress. Isha twinned her earrings and heels with her outfit.

Check out their pictures here:

Director Gurmmeet Singh, who has co-helmed the third season of Mirzapur, attended the screening as well. Actors Harshita Gaur and Priyanshu Painyuli were also snapped at the event. Harshita plays the role of Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur. Priyanshu's character is named Radheshyam Agarwal aka Robin, who is Dimpy's fiancée.

All about Mirzapur

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller series which has been running since 2018. After Mirzapur, the makers released two more seasons, Mirzapur 2 and Mirzapur 3. The series has featured actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divyenndu, Rajesh Tailang, Isha Talwar, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur over the years.

Gurmmeet Singh is co-directing the Mirzapur series with Anand Iyer this time. Its executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The upcoming season will have ten episodes as the last one. The first season ran for nine episodes.

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is best known for series like TVF Pitchers, Kota Factory, and Panchayat, will make a cameo appearance in the third season of Mirzapur. This time, fans will be missing Divyenndu's character Munna Bhaiya.

We can't wait for Mirzapur Season 3, can you?

