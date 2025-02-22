4 Reasons Why Maddock is the MOST SUCCESSFUL Production House in Bollywood Today

In recent years, we have seen tons of surprises from Bollywood at the box office. Whether it be small or mid budget films going on to become hits and blockbusters, or big budget theatrical spectacles turning out to be disasters, we have seen it all. But amid this phase, Maddock Films headed by Dinesh Vijan has turned up to give the audience its biggest hamper of surprises. With back to back hits, it has become the equivalent to an encyclopedia for hit films with good content.

The production house has come up with a variety of genres in the recent past including horror-comedy, romance, period biopics and has succeeded with all of them. To this remarkable success, there are certain reasons that show what Maddock Films is doing right. Following are four of those reasons which we can owe to Maddock Films being one of the biggest production houses of Bollywood today:

1. Fresh Concepts

Maddock Films is like on a vow of producing films with new and unimaginable concepts which most of the times turn out to be a first for Indian cinema. A fine example could be the horror-comedy universe which brings together actors from the younger batch of Bollywood with a good balance of laughs and thrills.

2. Hard Hitting Emotions

The dramatic portions evoking goosebumps to the audience is the majority of the work done right. Balancing drama as neither too much nor too less is another thing Maddock Films excels at.

3. Strong Casting

Most of their recent films feature stars from the younger lot leading film, giving them a chance to prove their mettle in a variety of characters and genres again and again. The recent example of this is Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

4. Chartbuster Music

Music is an element which is heavily ignored in most Bollywood films. A chartbuster music album for a film of any genre can elevate its hype to the peak before its release, strongly attracting the audience on the weekends. A fine example of this statement is Munjya and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2.

