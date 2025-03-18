Pankaj Tripathi is ‘proud father’ as daughter Aashi Tripathi makes music video debut with Rang Daaro; ‘This is her first step…’

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's 18-year-old daughter, Aashi Tripathi, has stepped into the world of acting with her debut in a music video titled Rang Daaro. The song, performed by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, was released on March 14 to mark the occasion of Holi. Proud father Pankaj Tripathi got emotional and shared "If this is her first step, I can't wait to see where her journey takes her."

Composed by Abhinav R Kaushik, this romantic track beautifully blends themes of love and artistic expression. Aashi, who is currently pursuing her studies at a college in Mumbai, portrays the role of a painter’s muse in her debut music video. Recently, her parents expressed that they became emotional upon seeing her on screen for the first time.

Speaking about his daughter Aashi’s debut, Pankaj Tripathi shared that watching her on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both him and his wife. He mentioned that Aashi has always been deeply passionate about performing arts, and seeing her display such natural expressions in her first project felt truly special.

According to IANS, he further expressed his excitement for her future, stating that if this was just the beginning, he eagerly anticipated where her journey would lead.

Aashi’s mother, Mridula Tripathi, reportedly shared that when Abhinav R Kaushik approached her with the idea of featuring Aashi in the music video, she consulted Pankaj Tripathi, who was supportive of the decision. She mentioned that she wanted Aashi to pursue something that resonated with her artistic sensibilities.

Describing Rang Daaro as a soulful and beautiful project, Mridula Tripathi expressed how heartwarming it was to see her daughter bring emotions to life on screen. She added that they are eager to see Aashi grow and carve her own path in the industry.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others. His next project is Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, which is scheduled for release on July 4, 2024. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Additionally, Pankaj is set to appear in Mirzapur: The Film, produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.