9 years of Dil Dhadakne Do QUIZ: Think you have watched enough of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s film? Prove it now

Dil Dhadakne Do, starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Shefali Shah, stands as one of Bollywood's finest films to date. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this movie brings together a stellar ensemble cast in a narrative that delves deep into the dynamics of a family, offering a rollercoaster of emotions seasoned with relatable humor. Today marks the 9th anniversary of this gem, a film that continues to captivate hearts.

Dil Dhadakne Do unfolds the tale of the Mehras, a dysfunctional yet endearing family, as they embark on a 10-day cruise to commemorate their parents' wedding anniversary and, ultimately, mend old wounds.

Here's a quiz to test whether you are a true Dil Dhadakne Do fan. The quiz features intriguing questions from Priyanka, Ranveer, and Farhan's movie and you have to guess them. Sounds simple? We hope it is. Click on start to begin.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The supporting cast, featuring Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo, and Manoj Pahwa, further enriches the cinematic experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of the MS Sovereign cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean and the picturesque locales of France, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Italy, the film’s visuals are a feast for the eyes.

What elevates Dil Dhadakne Do is the poetic dialogue crafted by Farhan Akhtar and a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, perfectly complementing the film's array of emotions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: QUIZ: Think you are a big Priyanka Chopra fan; can you guess these dialogues from her movies?