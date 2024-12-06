Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s chemistry is cutest both on and off screen; BTS video will leave you smiling; WATCH

The new season of Mismatched is getting closer to its premiere! Just a few days ago, the trailer featuring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli was unveiled. Fans have been buzzing with excitement for the series, and the release of a behind-the-scenes video has only heightened the anticipation, showcasing the adorable chemistry between the two stars.

The latest video featured Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, and their other team members from the sets of Mismatched Season 3. The video begins with Koli aka Dimple telling the audience that they’re going to do the most "mismatched thing" – throwing cold coffee on each other.

She further recalls how it was her throwing the coffee on Rohit in the first season. It was then preceded by Rishi aka Rohit on her and now in the third season, both of them are throwing it on each other. The BTS footage is enough to prove that the duo had a blast shooting for it with their hilarious bloopers.

"The OG love triangle: Dimple, Rishi & cold coffee Watch Mismatched: Season 3, out 13 December, only on Netflix! #MismatchedSeason3OnNetflix #MismatchedOnNetflix," the post was captioned.

Soon after fans flooded the comments section with their reactions to the post - a user wrote, "Mujhe chashma de sunai nahi aaraha. God they’re so chaotic." Another fan commented, "Rohit to cold coffee be like - Tera Mujhse hai pehle se naata koi," while a third fan wrote, "Rohit could get a hundred chances, but that cold coffee’s loyalty to him is unshakeable!!!!"

A fan complained, "netflix, why do you have to release all the blockbusters during the PRE BOARDS!!!!!!!!!" and another excited fan wrote, "The BTS we all were waitingggg forrrr thnku @netflix_in @netflix_in" and another fan noted, "most mismatched thing was Rohit saying bhakk ICONIC COLD COFFEEE SCENEEE"

After two successful seasons released in 2020, the makers are back with its long-awaited third season. The third season promising plenty of drama, dilemmas, and dreams features Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Malavade, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Abhinav Sharma, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina with new faces Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat S in the important roles.

Mismatched Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix on December 13, 2024.

