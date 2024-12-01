Baby John: Varun Dhawan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Janhvi Kapoor & more take Nain Matakka trend to another level; Watch hilarious VIDEO

Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s song Nain Matkka from his upcoming film, Baby John, has become the internet’s favorite soon after its release. While fans have already been making enthusiastic reels on it, Varun’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Sanya Malhotra also hopped on to the trend and shared an amusing dance video on the same.

Today, on December 1, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted an amusing video with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-stars Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul while director Shashank Khaitan also joined in.

The rib-tickling clip featured the team dancing while adding a dash of humor with their hilarious dance steps. One can easily make out the amount of fun and gala time they all must have had while shooting for the special reel. "#NainMatakka (sunny) #Sanskari style are you guys ready for #BabyJohn," the post was captioned.

Take a look

Reacting to the post, Rohit Saraf quipped, "Nain mein takka," while social media sensation Orry wrote, "Living for the end bit."

In addition to this, several fans reacted to the post with their hilarious comments. A fan wrote, "This song definitely has a vibe," while another fan remarked, "Ye kaisa #nainmatakka hai," and a third fan stated, "Sunny-Tulsi Supremacy." A user stated, "Hahaha too good!!" and another fan mentioned, "This combination is great," further, numerous fans dropped multiple laughter and red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

Notably, on Saturday, Varun also posted a video of himself in front of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He was on a boat in the sea while the hotel was illuminated in the backdrop at night. Dressed in a hoodie and joggers, Varun danced energetically to the peppy dance number.

In the caption, he asked, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain (Have you ever danced at an iconic place?) #nainmattaka Outside the Taj mumbai. good vibez only. #babyjohn ki Christmas.”

Take a look

The song Nain Matakka from the highly-anticipated Baby John was released earlier this week on November 25, 2024. The first track from the film is sung by global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee. The vibrant party number featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh has been written by Irshad Kamil, and the music is given by S. Thaman.

It goes without saying that after basking in the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun has been promoting Baby John on his social media handle to the fullest.

Advertisement

The stellar cast of Baby John features Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Salman Khan will also be seen in a power-packed cameo appearance. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Baby John is poised to hit the theaters on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, i.e., December 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also another awaited rom-com of Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will reunite him with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor. The film also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra, and Akshay Oberoi in the crucial roles. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is poised to release on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha’s customized Christmas tree is ready and it’s already giving festive season vibes; Don't miss