Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli and gang navigate life, friendship and new realities in tech-driven world

The wait is finally over as the trailer of Mismatched Season 3 has dropped! The beloved series led by Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Ahsaash Channa, and the gang has returned with a bang.

Clocking at 2:39 minutes, the trailer of Mismatached Season 3 shared across social media gives a peek into the world of the series, exploring what it means to live two lives – one real and one virtual.

Coming a long way with a significant leap, the trailer begins with Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) recreating the iconic coffee encounter that united them for the first time. The trailer then continues with the newest chapter in the duo and their friends’ lives.

Rishi embarks on his journey at the Nandini Nahata Institute of Technology, where his beloved Dimple failed to secure admission in the previous season. He reveals how rivals have become friends, as we see him bonding with his former adversary, Anmol (Taaruk Raina), after being on the same team for his platform, Betterverse.

The upcoming season of the series looks promising with the introduction of newer faces like Lauren Robinson, who will bring their own twists to the storyline. Apart from Rishi and Dimple, Sid Sir (Rannvijay Singha), Zeenat (Vidya Malavade), Celina (Muskkaan Jaaferi), and Krish (Abhinav Sharma) explore new dynamics and navigate their own journeys.

The season promises to explore themes of growth, friendship, romance, and self-realization. Sharing the trailer on their Instagram handle, the makers captioned the post: “Update or…reboot? A new phase of chaos, cuties, and cold coffee begins. Watch Mismatched: Season 3, out 13 December, only on Netflix!”

Soon after, fans flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement for the show. One user wrote, “Didn’t see the friendship of Anmol and Rishi coming!” Another fan pointed out, “Can we talk about how amazing the soundtrack sounds already? This season is going to be FIRE!” A third fan exclaimed, “OMG! The chemistry between Dimple and Rishi is still unmatched!” while another user cheekily mentioned, “Finally the mystery is solved!!! Who will split cold coffee in S3?”

Mismatched Season 3 streams on December 13, 2024, only on Netflix.

