Mom-to-be Richa Chadha drops glimpse of her baby bump with 'cute and veiny' companion

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are anticipating the arrival of their first child, joyfully sharing the news on social media. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 following a notable dating period, recently took to Instagram stories. The actress offered a sneak peek of her baby bump with her furry companion resting on her bump.

Recently, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal took to Instagram and shared that they are expecting their first child. Their announcement included a picture with a message stating, "1+1=3," and a caption expressing, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world," accompanied by a smiling face with the hearts emoji. The subsequent image in the post displayed the couple's photo adorned with a pregnant girl sticker.

Richa gives a glimpse of her baby bump

Richa Chadha went on Instagram stories and posted a video featuring her lying on her stomach with her pet. She wrote, "cute, pink veiny ears, cotton scarf and purring, Mama ka chipkoo".

About Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal initially crossed paths during the making of the popular film Fukrey. They reportedly formalized their union in 2020 through the Special Marriage Act, later commemorating their marriage with a ceremony in 2022.

Recently, the couple delved into film production, with their movie Girls Will Be Girls gaining acclaim. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival last month, the film, produced by Chadha and Fazal's company Pushing Buttons Studios in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, has received accolades from audiences and critics alike.

Penned and directed by newcomer Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls stands out as an exceptional coming-of-age narrative, earning widespread acclaim from top critics at a major film festival.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on the work front

In their respective careers, Richa Chadha is gearing up for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Heeramandi, which is slated for a 2024 release on Netflix. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal is set to appear in Mirzapur 3 and Metro in Dino, among other projects.

