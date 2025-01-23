Monali Thakur REACTS to reports of being rushed to hospital mid-show, calls it ‘false information’: ‘Let’s not make…’

Singer Monali Thakur has denied recent claims about her health, dismissing reports that she was rushed to a hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties during her live performance at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on January 21. She labeled the rumors 'entirely false’ and urged people not to blow the situation out of proportion, emphasizing that there is no cause for concern.

Monali Thakur addressed the rumors through her Instagram stories, expressing gratitude for the concern, while also clarifying that the reports are inaccurate. She stated that she is not experiencing any breathing issues and was not hospitalized, dismissing the claims. She added, "That’s false information."

The singer explained that her recent health concerns were a result of a relapse of a viral infection, which occurred due to insufficient recovery time. She clarified that she had been feeling unwell because the infection had returned, leading to severe sinus and migraine pain, particularly during flights. She assured that this was the extent of her health issue.

She reassured her followers that she is now back in Mumbai, where she is receiving treatment and resting to recover. She expressed confidence that she will be fully fine soon, emphasizing that there’s no need for concern.

Monali also urged media outlets and fans to refrain from spreading unverified information. She said, "Let’s not make this bigger than it is, especially when there are much more important things to focus on." She also expressed gratitude for the love and support she has received.

Advertisement

Earlier, reports by India Today stated that Monali Thakur experienced health issues while performing the song Tune Maari Entriyaan at a festival. After completing her performance, she addressed the audience, apologizing and explaining that she was unable to continue.

She reportedly shared that she was feeling very unwell and mentioned that the organizers had been informed about the possibility of the show being canceled. She added that it was difficult to make a commitment and then be unable to fulfill it.

Monali, currently residing in Switzerland, is celebrated for her iconic tracks such as Sawar Loon, Karle Pyaar Karle, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Dhol Baaje, Cham Cham, Dhanak, Laila Majnu, Badri Ki Dulhania and Khol De Baahein.

ALSO READ: Moh Moh Ke Dhaage singer Monali Thakur leaves Varanasi show midway due to management's 'mess'; says 'Paise chori karne ke liye…'