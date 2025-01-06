Monali Thakur reveals what ‘forced’ her to leave stage mid-way during Varanasi show; ‘Disrespecting and harassing...’

A video of singer Monali Thakur shutting down her show mid-way in Varanasi on December 22, 2024, due to poor management had gone viral. Recently, the singer shared a long note revealing shocking details about the "horrific and negative incident" that "forced" her to take the step.

On January 6, Monali Thakur shared the official statement to clear confusion about her credibility or "defamatory accusations" made against her team. She emphasized the need to call out such incidents to bring reforms and raise awareness. She also attached the apology letter from the event organizing company to put across her point.

The singer highlighted the "irresponsible behavior" of the event management company's team, who misused the laws designed to protect against sexual harassment laws. "Weaponizing such laws for personal vendetta, ego satisfaction, or retaliation against those who refused to comply with unethical practices is not only a gross abuse of rights but also deeply disrespectful to genuine survivors of these heinous crimes," read a part of her long note.

Monali revealed that she and her team were subjected to severe negligence in basic infrastructural safety, false accusations of harassment, and life-threatening intimidation during the show.

"It is absolutely unacceptable to treat vendors poorly, cheat them of their hard-earned money, or con them in any way. Disrespecting and harassing those working behind the scenes- whether they are backstage crew, artist managers, or artist coordinators-is not the way forward," she said.

Thakur asserted on behalf of the entire entertainment industry that such behavior should not be tolerated. She urged for stricter regulations to protect performing artists, backstage and onstage crews from exploitation and to ensure a safe, professional, and respectful environment.

On a concluding note, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the UP Police and the Varanasi Police Department for their swift and effective intervention to help them control the situation.

