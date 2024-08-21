THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt scratched Varun Dhawan during Badrinath Ki Dulhania; latter said 'Ye bahot aggressive ho jati hai'

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their careers with Karan Johar's 2012 Student of the Year. It also starred Sidharth Malhotra in a crucial role. They later worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank. They share a great camaraderie on-screen and an amazing bond with each other in real life. There was a time when Alia scratched Varun on the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the Bhediya actor jokingly stated that she gets aggressive with him.

During the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt discussed a hilarious anecdote from the 2017 film.

Kapil asked if Alia scratched Varun in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and the Bhediya actor confirmed that she did it during the shoot of a song from the film. Meanwhile, Alia initially denied it and shared that it happened due to her costume on the sets.

"Ye bahot aggressive ho jati hai. Jab film ka shoot ho raha hai toh, sabko beautiful lagna hai. Dieting hota hai toh Alia thodi mood mein nahin thi. Toh dance ke time hum log khade hue the, mereko hata hi deti thi frame se (She gets very aggressive. When the film is being shot, everyone wants to look beautiful. Alia is dieting and she is not in the mood. So, during the rehearsal, she got me out of the frame)," Varun said.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan shared that he wants to work with Alia Bhatt again in the future. Talking about his bond with Alia, Varun shared that she is close to his heart and they share "incredible chemistry".

"You can't just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future," the Baby John actor said.

While Alia Bhatt has two upcoming films, Jigra and Alpha, in her kitty, Varun will be seen in three movies including Baby John, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the future.

