Mrs.: Sanya Malhotra REACTS to marriage plans amid dating rumors with sitarist Rishab Sharma; says ‘I don’t have...’

Sanya Malhotra, known for her versatile performances in both films and OTT projects, is gearing up for her upcoming film Mrs.. Recently, she made headlines due to rumors about dating sitarist Rishab Sharma. In a candid conversation, she addressed the speculation around her marriage plans, stating that she doesn’t have the time for it right now.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sanya Malhotra was asked if she had any plans to take on the title role of Mrs. in real life. In response, she humorously stated, “Nahi, I don’t have the time to.”

She was then quizzed about her rumored connection with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. When asked if the thought of marriage ever crossed her mind, Sanya laughed it off, saying, “No, no. I’m actually quite busy with work. Time nahi hai, mere paas chhuti lene ka time nahi hai.” (Don't even have the time to take leaves).

The Mrs. actress was also asked about her future in Hollywood. She explained that she had no plans for it at the moment. Her main focus was to take some time off work and enjoy a beach vacation.

While Sanya admitted that she had not yet considered global opportunities, she highlighted that her latest film had already made an international impact, especially after receiving an award in New York. She added that her priority was always good scripts and stories, and if an opportunity arose, she would certainly consider it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, a talented sitar player and music composer, belongs to the esteemed Rikhi Ram family, known for creating instruments for legendary sitarists. As the final disciple of the iconic Pandit Ravi Shankar, he carries forward his mentor’s legacy. Alongside his musical endeavors, Rishab is also a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness.

Mrs., directed by Aarti Kadav, is set to release digitally on February 7. The film follows the journey of a skilled dancer and dance teacher, whose life undergoes a dramatic change after marriage.

On the work front, in addition to Mrs., Sanya Malhotra will also be starring in the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated for release on April 18, 2025.