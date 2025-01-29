Mrs: Sanya Malhotra reacts to society's expectations from women to leave job after giving birth; 'the child is of both...'

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra is preparing for her role as an Indian housewife in her upcoming film Mrs. In a recent conversation, she shared her thoughts on societal expectations, particularly the pressure on women to leave their jobs after childbirth. She emphasized that parenting is a shared responsibility, stating that the child belongs to both parents.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Sanya Malhotra discussed the societal expectations placed on women and said, “From us women, there are a lot of expectations. It is very natural nowadays that a woman should leave a job after giving birth to a child. But the child is of both, right? It's both the members' responsibility. A good balance is what we need.”

She also highlighted that while some might struggle to balance both, there are numerous examples of people managing it successfully, and others can learn from them.

The Mrs. actress attributes her success to her passion for learning and her drive to push her limits. She shared that she avoids confining herself to a particular mold and has always embraced bold choices. While she maintains a relaxed attitude in life, Sanya revealed that when it comes to her work in films, she's eager to experiment and try out new challenges.

Advertisement

Sanya Malhotra shared that while working on Jawan and Sam Bahadur, she would also prepare for her role in Mrs. She mentioned that after returning from the Sam Bahadur shoot, she would have calls with director Aarti Kadav to discuss her character and get into the right mindset.

She also teased her upcoming projects, revealing that 2025 will showcase her in diverse roles. She shared that in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, she'll be taking on a character unlike anything she's done before, emphasizing her love for pushing boundaries and constantly challenging herself.

Meanwhile, the film Mrs. is all set to premiere on February 7 on Zee5. Directed by Aarti Kadav, the film tells the story of a trained dancer and dance teacher whose life takes a dramatic turn after marriage.