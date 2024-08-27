Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic quote saying love does not ‘dishonor others’ amid separation from Hardik Pandya

Following their separation, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic have been moving on separately. Recently, Natasa shared a cryptic message on social media about the nature of love. A part of her note read, “It does not dishonor others. It keeps no record of wrongs,” highlighting its pure and forgiving essence.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Natasa Stankovic shared a heartfelt message about the essence of love. Her note begins with, "Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud." It further added that love respects others, avoids selfishness, and is not easily angered. Love does not keep track of wrongs, delights in truth, and provides unwavering protection, trust, hope, and perseverance. The note ended with, "Love never fails.”

Check out her note here:

In July 2024, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took to social media and announced their separation. The couple, who originally wed in May 2020 and renewed their vows with Hindu and Christian ceremonies in February 2023, described the split as a 'tough decision'.

In a joint statement issued on July 18, Hardik and Natasa shared that, after four years together, they have decided to part ways amicably. They expressed that despite their efforts and dedication, they believe this decision is best for both of them. They acknowledged the joy, respect, and companionship they shared while building a family. “This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” their post read.

The statement also highlighted their commitment to their son, Agastya, emphasizing their intent to co-parent and provide him with all the love and support he needs. It read, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik and Natasa's son Agastya has been staying with his mother in her hometown in Serbia after their separation. Meanwhile, Hardik is speculated to be in a relationship with singer Jasmin Walia.

