K-dramas are no longer confined in South Korea alone, they have become an international phenomenon and people from all over the world enjoy the unique shows. As much as the actors have swept the viewers off their feet with their on-screen romance, they have also managed to find true love in real life. These married Korean actors are shining examples of how one can manage both a healthy married life and a professional career, despite being under the limelight.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of these Korean power couples who continue to amaze fans with their strong presence and love for each other.

10 married Korean actors who found happily ever after

1. Song Joong Ki

Known for his roles in Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, Song Joong Ki is one of the most beloved actors in South Korea. However, the actor was initially married to actress Song Hye Kyo after meeting her on the sets of Descendants of the Sun. But their marriage ended in 2019 and Song Joong Ki found love again with British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The couple announced their marriage in January 2023. Moreover, the couple also shared the exciting news of expecting their first child together.

2. Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin, married to actress Son Ye Jin, truly has a fairytale love story from K-dramas. The couple met on the sets of Crash Landing on You and eventually started to develop romantic feelings for each other. They tied the knot in 2022 and following their marriage, they welcomed a child into their lives in the month of November of the same year.

The couple has inspired countless TV shows and K-dramas with their unreal romance and they continue to be named as the country’s adored couple.

3. Lee Seung Gi

Lee Seung Gi, the multi-talented artist, got married in 2023 to his long-time girlfriend, Lee Da In. The couple met in 2021 and confirmed their relationship through their respective agencies. After facing immense public scrutiny and breakup speculations, their love for each other emerged and finally tied the knot. Moreover, in 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

Lee Seung Gi is known for his roles in K-dramas such as My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho and Vagabond. On the other hand, Lee Da In, daughter of veteran actors Kyeon Mi Ri and Im Young Gyu, is known for appearing in shows such as My Dearest, Alice, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and more.

4. Ji Sung

Ji Sung, renowned for his performances in Kill Me, Heal Me and Doctor John, married actress Lee Bo Young in 2013. The couple met on the set of the drama Save the Last Dance for Me in 2004 and dated for several years before tying the knot. Their enduring relationship is admired by many, and they continue to be one of the most beloved couples in the Korean entertainment world.

5. Choi Tae Joon

Choi Tae Joon, after having a long relationship with the K-drama world's one of the most famous actresses, Park Shin Hye. The two confirmed their relationship in 2018 and proved to everyone that true love can withstand even the harshest of pressures. After tying the knot in 2022, they welcomed their first child in the same year. Their wedding was nothing less of an important event in the industry, bringing together two well-loved actors.

6. Yoon Bak

Yoon Bak, a versatile actor known for his work in What Happens to My Family? and Radio Romance, married his non-celebrity girlfriend in September 2023. Yoon Bak's decision to marry someone outside of the entertainment industry was praised by many, reflecting his down-to-earth personality. He continues to enjoy a successful career, balancing his professional and personal life.

7. Rain

Rain, a global superstar, got married to actress Kim Tae Hee in 2017. Due to their phenomenally successful careers, they are often referred to as Korea’s ‘power couple’. They have two children together and Their relationship, marked by mutual respect and love, continues to be admired by fans worldwide. Rain is known for his music and roles in dramas like Full House, and Sketch, among others.

8. Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk, known for his roles in Oh My Ghost and Hospital Playlist, married singer Gummy in 2018. The couple, who had been dating for several years, are known for their strong bond and support for each other's careers. The actor's charming on-screen persona is complemented by his loving and dedicated real-life relationship with Gummy.

9. Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung Hun, a prominent actor who appeared in K-dramas such as Iris, Mr. Sunshine, and more, married actress Lee Min Jung in 2013. Despite some challenges in their relationship, the couple has remained strong and supportive of each other. Lee Byung Hun's illustrious career in both Korean and international cinema is well-balanced by his personal life with Lee Min Jung and their son.

10. Namkoong Min

Namkoong Min married actress Jin Ah Reum in 2023, after seven years of dating. The couple's long-term relationship and eventual marriage were celebrated by fans who admired their enduring love and commitment to each other. Namkoong Min continues to impress audiences with his diverse acting skills and is famous for his roles in Hot Stove League and The Veil.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned married Korean actors have time and again shown how their love for their special person has remained intact, despite being in the spotlight most of the time. Through thick and thin, these couples have managed to maintain a fruitful relationship. Which Korean celebrity couple is your favorite?



