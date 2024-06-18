5 times Sara Tendulkar redefined Gen Z fashion trends with her super stylish outfits

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is the new GenZ fashion inspiration on the block. With her minimal styling approach and radiant smile, she continues to captivate the Internet, and rightfully so.

Every time Sara steps out, she sets major fashion goals and shines the brightest. While her casual looks are always on point, there is no denying that her glamorous style is equally impressive.

Don’t believe us? Her past appearances, where she showcased her fashion expertise, are proof. We have picked 5 of her looks that serve as the ultimate guide to Gen Z fashion trends.

Sara Tendulkar’s LBD with a contemporary twist is a perfect party pick

Sara recently added stardust to the European cruise party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Proving that nothing can go wrong with the LBDs, she slipped into a spangled little black dress with a hint of contemporary details and glamor.

If you wish to create a head-turning look for your next party, you will have to shell out a hefty amount of Rs 94,900. The embellished number has stunning beadwork all over, further enhanced with sparkles over its base of black mesh.

Additionally, the sleeveless silhouette, U-neckline, and deep back element elevated the oomph factor. At the center stage of the piece was the dripping effect on its hem giving it ample drama.

Sara Tendulkar’s shimmery black jumpsuit

Sara Tendulkar’s sartorial picks have always piqued the interest of fashion enthusiasts. One of her looks that really stood out for all showcased her in a shimmery black jumpsuit. The chic look with a perfect balance of sophistication and playfulness elevated the Gen Z beauty’s style like never before.

Adorned with intricate embellishments head to toe, she accentuated her OOTD by pairing it with a statement belt. From her accessory aisle, she picked out a pair of diamond studs and complemented it with glam makeup, adding to the appeal of her look for the day.

Sara Tendulkar is holiday ready in this floral midi dress

With a knack for styling, Sara once dished out major fashion goals during her Kenya trip last year. Holiday-ready in a floral printed dress, the popular influencer looked every bit pretty in the pictures she posted on her timeline. The ensemble boasted a deep square neckline, and full balloon sleeves with the added ruffle element at the ends.

Her breezy, comfortable yet elegant monochrome outfit got its share of bling through a gold bracelet and watch which Sara wore for styling her look. Her pearl hoop signalled her attention to detail. To add further glam, she decked herself in a dewy base with matte lips and we couldn’t take our eyes off her.

For Sara Tendulkar, white top with printed pants is a classic pick

If simplicity had a face, it would be Sara Tendulkar. However, her penchant for simple looks can give many celebrities a run for their money. For instance, her casual white top paired with leopard printed slim fit pants is something that not everyone can pull off with this elegance.

In a throwback picture from 2019, Sara rocked a minimalist look, leaving us stunned. The off-shoulder sleeves with ruffle elements on its neck and midriff-baring cropped hem-length of the top were too cute to miss. On the other hand, the body-hugging silhouette of her high-waist pants highlighted her curves.

Now, let’s decode her styling game which blended with her choice of attire. With soft-glam makeup and hair loosely tied with claw clips, Sara effortlessly showcased her chic style and it has our approval.

Sara Tendulkar is a mermaid in this black body-hugging maxi dress

Black is Sara Tendulkar’s favorite color. At least, her Instagram timeline suggests so. Recently, the cricket legend’s daughter flew to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She looked nothing short of a mermaid in a bodycon sleeveless maxi dress grabbed from the shelves of Missoni. The ensemble came with a unique pattern in shades of white and grey over the base of the black outfit.

One thing that caught everyone’s attention was her sleek pendant neckpiece, dainty earrings, and a bracelet adorning her wrist. For her hair styling, she tied her tresses in a ponytail to not let them hide her facial frame. She kept it comfy with a pair of white flats, creating a visual contrast for her otherwise monochrome look.

So, what are your views on Sara Tendulkar’s fashion statements? Are they inspiring enough to be replicated by fashionistas? Drop your opinions in the comment section below, right away.

