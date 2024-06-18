5 Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movies that can be binge-watched

Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha have collaborated on numerous films. Their genuine friendship is evident as they continue to share screen space, even in special appearances. It won’t be wrong to say that Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movies are a treasure trove for a full-package entertainment for all the cinephiles.

Thus, we’ve also curated a list for you to make a choice on the films of the duo that you may want to watch next.

5 Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movies that are pure entertainers

1. Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, Mahesh Shetty, Ihana Dhillon

4.2/10 Release year: 2021

2021 Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Topping the list of Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movie is the 2021 released, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. If you enjoy historical dramas, this movie is bound to entertain you. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film depicts the courageous actions of the Indian Air Force airbase in Gujarat as they face relentless bombing during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

When Pakistani pilots destroyed the airstrip, surrounding villagers came ahead to offer help rebuilding it in no time.

2. Total Dhamaal (2019)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Johny Lever, Manoj Pahwa, Sudesh Lehri, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha

4.2/10 Release year: 2019

2019 Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Action, Adventure, Comedy Where to watch: Disney+Hostar

If you enjoyed the first Dhamaal movie from 2007, you'll be happy to know that the fun is doubled in Total Dhamaal. The film is not a full-fledged Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movie, but it surely charms the audiences with the superhit track, Mungda.

Sona spread her magnificent charm and magic with her special appearance in the song and of course her chemistry with the Singham Again actor is unmissable.

3. Action Jackson (2014)

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Natasa Stankovic, Prabhu Deva, Rajesh Khattar

3.4/10 Release year: 2014

2014 Genre: Action, Crime, Comedy

Action, Crime, Comedy Where to watch: Disney+Hostar

Sonakshi Sinha And Ajay Devgn movie list will remain incomplete without the mention of Action Jackson. For ardent fans, the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor dons a double role as Vishy and Jai.

While Vishy is a Mumbai thug who cannot be defeated in a battle, Jai is a Bangkok hitman with the similar traits. As one can expect in a Prabhudeva directorial, swords go through throats, heads are smashed into available furniture and walls promising a hard-core action entertainer.

In addition to this, the humor gets even more entertaining with the love story angle between Vishy and Khushi, played by Sona. Meanwhile, Manasvi Mamgai’s Marina often hits on Jai who declines all her seductions as he is involved with Yami Gautam’s Anusha.

4. Himmatwala (2012)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mahesh Manjrekar, Paresh Rawal, Zarina Wahab, Adhyayan Suman, Asrani, Anil Dhawan, Vindu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Surveen Chawla, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha

1.7/10 Release year: 2012

2012 Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

If you’re wondering why Himmatwala is making it to the list of Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movie list, then yes we agree Sona wasn’t really a part of the film. However, how can we forget her special appearance in the movie led by Devgn.

Sona was seen in the song, Thank God Its Friday-The Disco Song in which we saw the Dabangg actress spreading her retro charm.

Himmatwala tells the tale of a young man, raised by a poor mother, seeking revenge for the injustices done to his family. Mahesh Manjrekar portrays the role of a villainous landlord who adds depth to the protagonist's journey. Directed by Sajid Khan, this film pays homage to the 80s Bollywood era.

5. Son Of Sardar (2012)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Arjan Bajwa, Mukul Dev, Puneet Issar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Mishra

4.2/10 Release year: 2012

2012 Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar

Ajay Devgn And Sonakshi Sinha movie name, Son Of Sardar truly deserves a special mention. This one was the duo’s first ever collaboration that had a perfect blend of romance, action, and comedy all in one.

The film is originally derived from SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna, which was also based on silent classic, Our Hospitality. For its Bollywood remake, the Telugu film was beautifully Punjabified and narrates the story of Jassi (Ajay) who returns from London to see an ancestral piece of land.

On his way back, he falls in love with a girl, Sukh (Sonakshi) whom he meets on the train to their village in Punjab. Further twists and turns in the film make it all the more entertaining and a must-watch. Who doesn’t remember the soul-stirring songs from the film?

This was our list of some of the hand-picked Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha movies that we would recommend you to watch for sure. How many of these have you watched already, do let us know in the comments section.

