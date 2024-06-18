3 yellow maxi dresses ft Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt that are perfect for a romantic night out

It's official! The season’s hottest color has been announced and it will instantly put you in a summer state of mind. Whether it is in a pastel shade or a bright, punchy palette; yellow, the eternally happy hue is dominating the fashion scene. The color is a total dopamine booster, and even Bollywood’s most coveted fashionistas are championing it.

If you want to incorporate this trending color in your everyday wear, take a look at how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt embraced the hue of the moment through their breezy maxi dresses. These 3 looks must go in your inspiration boards now if you want that It-Girl energy in your summer wardrobe.

Kareena’s lemon yellow cut-out maxi dress is all about edgy elegance

The queen of effortless style, Kareena wore a lemon yellow maxi dress by Dion Lee to promote her rom-com flick Good Newwz. The pastel maxi in an asymmetric silhouette features long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a cut-out at the waist which is pierced with metal accents. It created ripples of gathers that held the drape of the dress together.

The stunner kept her beauty choices minimal, with her shoulder-length bob hair tousled and wide-swept. She chose to emphasize her hypnotic green eyes with bold brows and kohl liner and kept the rest of her look toned down with nude lips and porcelain skin.

For accessories, Kareena matched the metal piercings of her dress with simple silver hoop earrings. She added a pair of sleek, pointy-toe nude heels to finish her ensemble. In another picture, she sported a pair of gold-rimmed black sunglasses, which gave her pastel yellow maxi dress a dash of glamor and edge.

Deepika’s maternity-chic maxi dress made a statement with its brilliant yellow hue

Mom-to-be Deepika turned heads in a vibrant yellow sleeveless maxi dress from Gauri and Nainika. The dress featured an empire waist that flared out in box pleats to form a voluminous skirt. A vivid and modern spin to the romantic Bridgerton-style regency silhouette, Deepika’s billowy maxi dress showed off her baby bump in the most sophisticated manner.

The joyful shade of intense sunny yellow made her attire even more eye-catching and ideal for the warm season.

The Kalki 2898 AD star complemented her ensemble with low-key glamor lent by her messy bun up-do, smoky brown eyes, and peach-nude lips. A pair of drop-down earrings with little bows and pearls completed her celebratory yellow maxi dress.

Alia’s floral maxi dress in butter yellow exudes vintage grace and whimsy

One of B-town’s most adorable leading stars, Alia Bhatt released her first authored kid’s storybook at a children’s literature festival in Mumbai. For her book reading session, the Jigra actress looked like a princess out of a fairytale in a butter yellow floral maxi dress by London-based womenswear label House of CB.

Named ‘Lolita’, the cotton fit and flare dress in a sleeveless silhouette comes with delicate straps, an uber-femme vintage floral print, and a boned bodice that cinches the waist.

The Darlings actress complemented her quintessential cottagecore maxi dress with whimsical accessories. She sported a pair of pale blue stone-encrusted drop earrings that resembled the sunrays and a couple of rings, including a sparkling heart-shaped gold one.

With a textured short bob hairstyle, Alia went for her signature clean-girl aesthetic but elevated it by adding a wash of golden glitter shadow to her eyes. White strappy sandals completed her sunshine floral look.

These 3 looks of B-town’s beloved style icons prove that the summer-perfect yellow maxi dresses are super versatile yet effortlessly elegant. From Kareena’s sultry cut-out style to Deepika’s vivid ballgown-inspired ensemble and Alia’s Buttercup floral outfit, there is a yellow maxi dress for every woman and for every occasion.

Whose yellow maxi dress are you loving the most? Share your favorite in the comments.

