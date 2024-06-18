5 times Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her love for ethnic outfits that exuded elegance and grace

We all have seen Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gajagamini walk in a dance sequence in Heeramandi. While she proved her versatility as an actor in the series, we also recognized her power to enthrall the audience with just her presence. The actor is an expert at pulling off ethereal ethnic looks that are elegance personified.

Aditi and her love affair with captivating traditional looks is nothing new. There have been multiple occasions when the actress stepped out wearing kurta sets, sarees, sharara sets, and other eye-catching ethnic pieces. Let’s take a look at 5 times when the actress channelled her inner Bibbojaan, shelling out major ethnic wear goals.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s green kurta set is perfect for pre-wedding festivities

Aditi Rao Hydari recently dazzled in a green kurta as she put her flamboyant style into display. Her green kurta came with a heavy embroidery around the neckline and on the cuffs.

What made it a standout piece was the tassels in shades of pink, green, and blue, along with mirror work, sequins, and cowrie shell beads. Adding to its elegant finish was the sleek multi-colored border at the hem.

To complement the kurta, she wore a green flared palazzo, making it an ethereal pick. Aditi’s traditional ensemble is perfect for pre-wedding events and can also be worn on festive occasions like Navratri and Diwali.

The Wazir actress gave the final touch to her look with a pair of silver jhumkas that came with green stone detailing and minimal makeup highlighting her sharp features.

Aditi is elegance personified in contrast Anarkali kurta set

One of her looks that made our hearts skip a beat featured her in a Mayyur Girotra kurta set that boasted intricate embroidery with mirror gota and multi-colour resham thread work. We love the contrast pairing of the purple anarkali-style kurta short in length with the mustard printed embroidered salwar.

She completed her outfit with a rainbow-hued dupatta. It illustrated Rabari embroidery from Kutch, signifying the dominance of regional handwork in her ensemble.

Championing minimal glam, the Murder 3 actress embraces her natural skin as she ditched the glam makeup. With just a hint of soft girl makeup, she aced the beauty game. For accessories, she picked another pair of oversized jhumkas which seemed to have captured her attention for a while now.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethereal beauty shines in exquisite anarkali kurta set

For the screening of her Netflix series Heeramandi, she slipped into an exquisite multi-colored floral Anarkali in jewel tones. Her long, ethnic suit was quite a standout choice at the event.

While the floral work in shades of blue, yellow, and pink added a splash of colors, the golden work on the neckline and the hem gives it a rich appearance.

She styled her outfit with the meticulously crafted pair of jadau earrings by designer Neety Singh, evoking her character Bibbojaan from the recently released series. The earrings boasted some beads delicately strung in gold wire for a stunning finish. She sealed the look with a small bindi and soft curls left loose without hiding her frames.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a case for color-blocked traditional outfits

Her next look needs to be bookmarked right away. Embodying allure and elegance, The Girl On The Train actress went out of her way to serve fashion perfection with one of her looks.

With her beautiful blue and green ethnic ensemble, the diva made a case for color-blocked traditional suits. The classy outfit featured a long and full-sleeved kalidar kurta laden with intricate dabka, cutdana, moti, resham, and sequins weaved together to form a delicate pattern.

Further, the delicate stones embroidered around the neck, edges, and sleeves added to its enchanting appearance. We can’t overlook the free-flowing silhouette as it was a work of art.

When it comes to makeup, Aditi went with her usual soft subtle makeup which blends with her personality. She grabbed another piece of jhumka from her accessory aisle to style the kurta set and open mid-parted tresses sealed the look for her.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s green and pink anarkali set is a peak ethnic fashion moment

There’s no denying that Aditi’s ethnic wear game is unparalleled. Just when we thought she had aced the game, the Padmaavat dropped another jaw-dropping look.

Dressed in an anarkali kurta set from Heena Kochhar’s Zaira collection, she looked every bit breathtaking. The ensemble comprised a green georgette kurta with sophisticated full sleeves, a U neckline, and elaborated embroidery work along the neckline and cuffs.

She paired the same with a pair of rani pink relaxed fit silk pants adorned with golden embroidery work and a purple leheriya dupatta. Lastly, she wore a pair of rani pink juttis complementing her attire.

Embodying the ‘less-is-more’ philosophy, she styled her outfit with minimal makeup but oversized earrings. It’s quite safe to say that Aditi’s OOTD harmoniously blends Indian heritage with contemporary elements.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s gorgeous ethnic wear? Comment below to share your opinions with us.

