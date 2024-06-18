Try 4 easy-breezy celeb-inspired bohemian hairstyles for your next Goa vacation: Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan

We often seek outfit inspiration from Bollywood beauties. Be it for a party or vacation, the B-town divas know how to ace their fashion game and always keep it a notch higher. However, this time around, we seek hairstyle inspiration that has a hint of bohemian vibes to make it perfect for a Goa vacation.

Here's a look at 4 actresses who not only serve us some highly fashionable looks but also cater to us with some beach-friendly bohemian hairstyles. These hairstyles can instantly add a touch of wow factor to your look, and you can slay in them wherever you go.

Celeb-inspired bohemian hairstyles for a Goa vacation.

Kiara Advani is giving us major Y2K vibes in this braided bohemian hairstyle

Boho braids have always been the perfect hairstyle for a Goan vacation, and it looks like Kiara Advani knows that well too! Dolling up in a vibrant orange hue, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress certainly can rock a beachy vibe with her flawless style.

Showing off the beautiful wavy curls of her long tresses, the actress gave us a perfect bohemian hairstyle inspiration for our next vacation. The multiple braids along the crown that seamlessly cascade and blend along your beachy waves ooze such dreamy vibes. No matter what hair length, we are certain that anyone can pull off this style to channel their inner boho babe.

Kriti Sanon nailed the lazy girl vacation look with a printed headband hairstyle

Take a cue from Kriti Sanon on how to ace a lazy girl vacation style with a basic headband. The Mimi actress was seen sporting a messy updo hairstyle that was nonchalant yet stylish. This hairstyle looks dreamy and is perfect for beach parties and vacation lounging.

Headband has been a style that keeps coming back stronger each time. They not only are the easiest hair accessory to style but taking notes from Kriti, they also look playful. With just a few hair strands out from the messy bun and a cute printed headband, you are all set for a fun look. We love how the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress added the classic loops to match her breezy sun dress and ooze the perfect Goa vacation vibe.

Sara Ali Khan shows off her beachy waves and colorful braids as she channels hippie vibes

Voguish since the 1960s and 1970s, the hippie hairstyle always screams tropical vacations, beaches, and musical fests. The Pataudi princess was recently seen sporting this classic hippie hairstyle while being on a vacation herself.

With rough-textured tresses and a tousled look, Sara Ali Khan opted for a couple of blonde-colored braids and colorful beads to finish her look. However, the simple, center-parted hairstyle gave off the crunchy feel that is often achieved with Goa's salty air. We absolutely loved how she maintained her look with a tiered denim skirt and a colorful crocheted button-up blouse. With a septum nose ring and a colorful shoulder bag, Sara blended with the hippie vibe to a T.

Ananya Panday rocks a braided pony

The Gen-Z diva drops bomb looks every now and then. While we often swoon over her impeccable fashionable outfits, this time it is her hairstyle that has caught our attention. Perfect to beat the warm winds of Goa, Ananya Panday just gave us a bohemian hairstyle inspiration that is perfect for a vacation.

Dressed in an eye-catching neon green hue, the Gehraiyaan actress certainly made sure all eyes were on her. Her strappy crop top and matching pants made her look vacation-ready but in a fashion-forward way. Amidst her ensemble, we had our eyes glued to the braided pony that this stylish diva flaunted.

Turning a sleek pony look into a braided one made Ananya look stylish yet elegant in this avatar. This hairdo is fierce and beautiful, and it will definitely complement your beach party ensemble whilst beating the heat. Once you get a hang of it, you will surely make it your go-to hairstyle. This hairstyle can instantly add the wow factor to your look and you can slay in it wherever you go.

Are you already inspired to try out some of these beach-friendly bohemian hairstyles for your next Goa vacation? Comment down below and let us know which one is your favorite.

