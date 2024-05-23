Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin arrested by Muzaffarnagar police in forgery case: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned as one of Bollywood's most distinguished performers, has solidified his position as a versatile actor, showcasing remarkable acting prowess. Despite achieving great success in his professional career, Siddiqui has grappled with personal challenges. Amid ongoing legal battles with his estranged wife Aaliyah, his elder brother Ayazuddin gets arrested. Ayazuddin was apprehended by the Budhana police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, May 22, on suspicion of forgery.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin arrested

According to DNA, allegations arose suggesting that Ayazuddin had submitted a forged copy of an order letter from the District Magistrate court in December to the consolidation department's office, along with an application regarding a dispute over farming land with his opponent, Javed Iqbal.

It was then found that this order letter was indeed forged. In March 2024, based on a complaint from the District Magistrate, a case was filed against Ayazuddin and Javed under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in controversy before. In 2018, he faced legal action for allegedly sharing an offensive image on a social media platform, causing offense to religious sentiments.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marital discord with Aaliya

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been attracting attention due to his tumultuous separation from his wife, Aaliya Siddiqui. In May 2020, Aaliya sent a divorce notice to the actor through WhatsApp and email, claiming that their marriage had been strained for around a decade. Not only this, she accused Nawazuddin's brother Shamas of engaging in violent behavior.

However, shortly afterward, Aaliya announced her decision to retract the divorce notice and expressed her desire to reconcile with Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on professional front

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to feature in the upcoming film Section 108 alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. Besides this, his other projects include Adbhut, Sangeem, Bole Chudiyan, and Noorani Chehre.

