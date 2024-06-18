Meet K-drama actor who was once rising model with Nam Joo Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong, struggled to land success but was saved by K-pop idol role

Today, we will delve into the life and career of a K-drama actor who began his journey as a model despite his parents' initial disapproval of his career choice. He later ventured into acting, starting with smaller roles and eventually landing a major role in a Netflix film that propelled him onto the global stage.

However, his portrayal of a K-pop idol in a K-drama ultimately endeared him to audiences nationwide. Despite facing a significant three-year production delay, the series defied all odds and became a major hit.

Meet K-drama actor who was a hardworking model alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong

Now basking in newfound popularity and strolling through the streets of Milan for Fashion Week, where his journey began, this actor has achieved immense success, fame, and adoration thanks to his acting talent, hardworking nature, and down-to-earth attitude. Yes, you guessed it right—it’s the charming actor Byeon Woo Seok, who captured hearts with his recent appearance as Ryu Sun Jae in the K-drama Lovely Runner.

Byeon Woo Seok started his career in 2010 as a model. Despite studying theatre and film at university, he began his professional journey as a model instead of pursuing acting. Initially signed under YG KPlus, a prominent agency known for nurturing top models and actors like Nam Joo Hyuk and Jang Ki Yong at the time, Byeon Woo Seok joined their ranks. The trio even shared the runway during the MUNSOO KWON S/S15 collection showcase.

Byeon Woo Seok faced initial resistance from his parents when he chose to pursue modeling but later came around for his acting career. In an interview with The Korea Times, he revealed their disapproval of his modeling aspirations.

Similar to his character Hae Hyo in Record of Youth, he began his career as a model despite all odds before landing his first acting role in the 2016 TV drama Dear My Friends. Subsequently, he expanded his acting portfolio with more TV shows.

However, Byeon Woo Seok expressed feeling more connected with Hye Jun, portrayed by Park Bo Gum, from the same series. Hye Jun's character juggled multiple part-time jobs while pursuing both acting and modeling auditions, reflecting challenges Byeon Woo Seok himself encountered during his modeling career beginnings. Meanwhile, Hae Hyo hailed from a privileged background and enjoyed success as an established model.

The hardworking K-drama actor graced our screens with multiple smaller roles; even featured in BTS’ member’s track’s MV before getting his breakthrough

Despite Byeon Woo Seok's current success, his path as an actor has been far from easy. In an interview with Hong Seok Cheon, he candidly shared that he faced rejection from acting auditions nearly a hundred times before finally landing his first acting opportunity. His perseverance paid off when he made his acting debut in the 2016 K-drama Dear My Friends, where he had the privilege of working alongside veteran actors like Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Young Ok.

Byeon Woo Seok actively pursued numerous minor roles and cameos in various K-dramas to gain exposure and showcase his dedication to his passion. In 2016, he made a cameo as Joon Hyung's senior (played by Nam Joo Hyuk, his fellow model friend) in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. He also portrayed Go Ha Jin's (IU) ex-boyfriend in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where his character was involved in a betrayal with her friend.

In 2019, Byeon Woo Seok appeared in a cameo role as Yoon Seo Joon, the high school senior of Soo Yeon (Moon Ga Young) and Woo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) in Welcome To Waikiki 2. Additionally, he played the character Han Min Gyu in Search: WWW, appearing in several episodes of the series.

In addition to his roles in K-dramas, Byeon Woo Seok also appeared in several music videos, showcasing his versatility. He featured in the music video for Sweet (Brand New Mix) by LENA PARK, released in October 2014. His portrayal captured tender moments between couples, aligning with the song's lyrical themes and musical ambiance.

Furthermore, Byeon Woo Seok was part of the music video for Song Request by Lee So Ra (feat. SUGA of BTS and Tablo). In this video, the 32-year-old actor portrayed a melancholic character sitting at a café table, immersed in the music playing on the radio.

In 2021, Byeon Woo Seok secured a significant role in the historical series Moonshine, for which he was honored as Best New Actor at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards. Prior to this, he gained recognition for his role in Record of Youth, where he portrayed an aspiring model.

His career further blossomed with his first leading role in the film 20th Century Girl alongside Kim Yoo Jung, which premiered in 2022. Byeon Woo Seok's character, Poong Woon Ho, captivated audiences as Na Bo Ra's first love with his kind and charming portrayal. His heartwarming gaze and gentle personality in the role of a high school sweetheart endeared him to many viewers.

Becoming nation’s boyfriend and creating ‘Sunjae effect’ globally

Byeon Woo Seok's ultimate rise to stardom culminated with his recent K-drama Lovely Runner, where he portrays Ryu Sun Jae, an idol whose tragic passing prompts a loyal fan, played by Kim Hye Yoon, to defy all odds. She travels back in time to their high school days to alter his fate. This K-drama has catapulted Byeon Woo Seok's popularity to a level even he finds hard to believe.

During his recent appearance on the talk show You Quiz on the Block," Byeon Woo Seok opened up about struggling with camera anxiety and questioning his career trajectory. He shared that during auditions, he often faced harsh criticisms, such as doubts about his future in the industry, which weighed heavily on him.

Prior to his role in Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok portrayed an antagonist in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon, a sequel to the popular series Strong Woman Do Bong Soon. His portrayal of the villain Ryu Shi O was so compelling that fans eagerly tuned in to the series specifically to watch his on-screen performance.

However, it was Byeon Woo Seok's portrayal of Sun Jae in Lovely Runner that truly captured hearts. He revealed that the directors had been auditioning actors for three years to find the perfect fit for the role of Sun Jae. During that time, Byeon Woo Seok himself continued to audition elsewhere and faced rejection over a hundred times.

Byeon Woo Seok shared that he eventually had the opportunity to audition for Lovely Runner, and the casting members immediately saw something in him. He admitted to being deeply moved while reading the script, especially the last episode, and confessed that he cried a lot. He expressed his love for the character and the writing.

Byeon Woo Seok's popularity has soared to new heights, keeping him immersed in a hectic schedule. Recently, he embarked on his first Asia tour, SUMMER LETTER, and made appearances at Prada Fashion Week.

His success can be attributed to his role in Lovely Runner. Director Yoon Jong Ho emphasized that the role of Ryu Sun Jae required not only acting skills but also the appearance, physique of a swimmer, and the aura of a top star. Visual appeal was at the top, and upon seeing Woo Seok at the BIFF and recognizing his youthful energy, the director decided he could convincingly portray the character from his teens to his 30s.

What set Sun Jae apart as a character was the dedication Byeon Woo Seok brought to the role. He disclosed undergoing singing lessons, recording OSTs for the K-drama, including the hit Sudden Shower, and even taking swimming lessons to embody the character fully. His relentless hard work has certainly paid off. Additionally, the support of his co-star Kim Hye Yoon on set, whom he has frequently praised, and the well-crafted character of Sun Jae contributed significantly to the series becoming a major hit.

Sun Jae's character is the epitome of pure and selfless love. His love for Im Sol remains constant across timelines, and his willingness to sacrifice everything, even his own life, for her is what makes him stand out the most. Sun Jae's inherent goodness, kindness, and the warmth he exudes were brought to life brilliantly by Woo Seok, capturing the hearts of audiences. Honestly, given how talented and sweet the star is, the success was long overdue.

