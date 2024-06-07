Raveena Tandon condemns 'hooliganism' after Bandra attack; pens strong-worded note on 'violence against women'

Raveena Tandon was attacked in Bandra last Saturday. She found herself amidst controversy when the video of the incident went viral, and she was accused of assaulting three individuals. A day later, the CCTV footage of the event surfaced, and Mumbai Police also gave her a clean chit. Now recently the actress penned a long note addressing the incident.

Today, on June 07, a while back, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories and penned a long note as she talked about the Bandra incident. She wrote, “In a world where public scrutiny is relentless, it is essential to remember that women achievers are human too. Disparaging them solely for their fame is unfair and harmful.”

She further continued writing, “This increasing violence against women and children world over needs to be addressed urgently. It’s time we stand united against violence and hooliganism.”



Take a look:

