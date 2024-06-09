WATCH: Helen recreating her iconic track Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu is all things nostalgic; fans find it ‘so cute’

Helen has been an icon of her times and an artist that every filmmaker once wanted to work with. She has given some of those dance numbers that were ahead of their time and are still unbeatable in all senses. In a recent video that has surfaced online, the veteran actress can be seen recreating one of her iconic songs, and it's too adorable.

Helen recreates her iconic Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu song

In a video posted by celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala, Helen can be seen doing some hand gestures from her song while Yasmin tried matching up with her. The duo can be seen hugging each other at the end with Helen planting a kiss on Yasmin. Recorded with a background of a gym, Yasmin captioned the post, “My favorite song with the original Bollywood dance legend.” Watch here:-

Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu song featured in the 1958 film Howrah Bridge featuring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala in the lead. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the crime thriller emerged as both a critical and commercial success. This iconic track was re-used in the 1988 film Salaam Bombay.

More about Helen

Born as Helen Ann Richardson Khan, Helen appeared in over 1000 films which made her one of the most sought-after performers of Hindi cinema. Helen is known for her supporting roles, character performances, and guest appearances across a career spanning 70 years. In 2009, Helen was honored with Padma Shri from the Government of India.

On the personal front, Helen tied the knot with Salim Khan in 1981. Their interfaith marriage was initially met with surprise and raised eyebrows. Helen and Salim never had biological children together, but they adopted a girl named Arpita Khan who is now married to actor Aayush Sharma.

Helen was married to Prem Narayan Arora from 1957 to 1974. Before her, Salim Khan had exchanged vows with Salma (Sushila Charak) and the couple welcomed four children together - Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Alvira Khan. While Salman Khan hasn’t married yet, Alvira is the mother to actress Alizeh Agnihotri with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

