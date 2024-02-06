Neha Dhupia extends midnight birthday wish to her ‘love and life’ husband Angad Bedi without waking him up

Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony on May 10, 2018. Months later, the couple was blessed with a girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. As her husband rings in his birthday on February 6, the actress decided to extend her midnight wishes to him with an adorable video.

Neha Dhupia drops cute video of husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr on his birthday

Bollywood actor and the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi turned a year older today. But even though he decided to doze off with their daughter Mehr before bringing in his birthday, his wife Neha Dhupia didn’t forget to wish him at midnight.

Hence, the actress documented herself making the mandatory midnight wish by slyly making a video of Angad and Mehr sleeping as she sang the birthday day without waking them up. Sharing the video, she wrote, “The mandatory midnight wish … I love you soooo much that I did nt wake up !!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi. Also, our mehrunissa is @mehrdhupiabedi”

Check out her video:

A week ago, the actress also shared her happiness when their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi wore his father’s sweater from when he was a toddler.

Sharing multiple pictures and creating awareness around the joy of giving and sharing, the actress wrote, “Our baby boy in his daddy’s sweater when his daddy @angadbedi was 2-3 years old!!! Yes now do the math … (also , I marvel my mom in law to hold on to these) Don’t think I have shared this before but my love for #handmedowns is real … each one comes with a story of its own and always more precious than anything you can ever buy off a counter. As moms of today , a whole bunch of us , we believe in passing books , toys and clothes around whether they are ours or for our babies .. it’s a great one for ours to keep and ours to give away. And yes a large part of it is also given away to kids and moms in need!”

Take a look:

