New dad Ranveer Singh packs a punch as he poses with Vijender Singh and Anant in INSIDE PICS from Ambani event

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan recently attended a special event hosted by Nita Ambani. The special occasion was the celebration for India’s Olympians and Paralympians at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. Meanwhile, Indian boxer Vijender Singh shared inside pictures ruling all over the internet.

Today, on September 30, Vijender Singh took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of inside pictures from the event. The first picture featured the Indian boxer posing with Nita Ambani, who looked gorgeous in a red saree, followed by a stunning picture with Akash Ambani. The third photo featured Vijender with the newly-wed Anant Ambani, while Ranveer Singh seemed to have photobombed them.

However, the following picture featured the trio as they packed a power punch, posing for the camera. "When I met a kind-hearted and respected lady in Antilia, she truly embodied the essence of grace," the post was captioned.

Notably, this was Ranveer’s first-ever public appearance after the arrival of his daughter with his wife Deepika Padukone. After he reached the event on Sunday evening, the Singham Again actor warmly greeted the paps and expressed his immense joy in becoming a father. The viral video showed Ranveer expressing his happiness with folded hands in response to paps’ wishes.

After posing for the pictures, the actor walked towards the paps to shake hands with them. As he greeted them in happiness, he exclaimed, “Baap ban gaya re (I’ve become a father)”.

For his special appearance, the actor looked suave in a black tuxedo with his new bearded look. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024, almost six years after their marriage in 2018. They shared the news in a joint Instagram post featuring a postcard that read, “Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024”.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. The movie will reunite him with his wife Deepika Padukone. In addition to this, the cop-universe film boasts of a stellar starcast consisting Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more.

The film is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali locking horns with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

