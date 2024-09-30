Diljit Dosanjh wins over netizens as he gives special gift to Pakistani fan during concert; says 'Borders are created by politicians'

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been taking over the internet with his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. Just a day back, a video of him introducing his family for the first time had gone viral on the internet. Meanwhile, in another heartwarming video, the Border 2 actor gave a prized gift to his Pakistani fan, stating Punjabis only have love in their hearts and borders are created by politicians.

A video of Diljit Dosanjh has been doing rounds on the internet from his tour that was held in Manchester. In the viral video, we can see a fan of the singer up on stage while he signed a special gift to her and handed it over to her with folded hands. The heartwarming gesture left fan overwhelmed as she expressed gratitude to the singer, saying, "Thank you so much."

Furthermore, the Crew actor asks her where is she from and the fan shares that she hails from Pakistan. Upon hearing the response, he requests the audiences to give her a round of applause. He further mentioned that there is immense love for all in the hearts of every Punjabi, and that India and Pakistan are equal to him.

“Ae sarhadan, eh jehde border hai eh tan saade politicians ne banaye hoye ae, par jehde Punjabi bolan vaale hai, Punjabi maa boli nu pyaar karde ae, chahe edr rehnde chahe odr rehnde ae saade sare sanjhe ae (These borders are created by politicians, but people who know Punjabi, be it from any corner of the world, they all are same),” he said.

The global sensation further gave a warm welcome to his Indian and Pakistan fans with a special mention and thanked the fan.

The heartwarming gesture of Diljit left internet mighty impressed as fans couldn’t stop reacting to the video. A fan wrote, "WOW.. super hero/ singer Diljit Dosanjh" another fan hailed him as "a great human being" and said, "we all love him. Beautiful" while a third fan wrote, "He is a great human, God bless him" and another user pointed out, "People should learn from him how to be humble."

After his tour abroad, Diljit will commence the Indian leg of his tour at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

