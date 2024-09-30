After Singham, Singham Again, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is the Diwali 2024 release, Singham Again. Touted to be the ‘Avengers of Cop Universe’ the film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in key roles. While the theatrical trailer is all set to be out in the next 10 days, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Rohit Shetty and Jio Studios have inked a big non-theatrical deal for Singham Again.

According to sources close the development, the satellite, digital, and music rights of Singham Again have collectively fetched over Rs 200 crore. “It’s the biggest non-theatrical deal for Ajay Devgn, as also Rohit Shetty. While Rohit Shetty films have always secured big monies from the satellite players owing to tremendous demand from the audience, Singham Again has been paid premium prices by the digital players too. And why not? The film actually has the biggest ensemble set-up for a feature film in last few decades,” revealed a source close to the development.

“The excitement for Singham Again is there all across the board, and the non-theatrical partners are confident that the film will get very good viewership after the release too on other mediums as Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have always delivered films with high repeat value. The individual brand of the director – actor duo, alongside the individual brands of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, tagged with the cop universe has given the Singham Again team a big non-theatrical deal,” the source informed.

Singham Again is all set to hit the big screen on November 1, 2024. The film is set against the backdrop of Ramayana, and the makers are confident to win over the audience during the Diwali 2024 period. For those unaware, Singham Again will see an All India release by PVRInox Pictures, as reported by Pinkvilla recently. Stay tuned for more updates

