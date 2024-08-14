Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant meet President of Panama José Raúl Mulino; PIC goes viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent photograph with the President of Panama José Raúl Mulino has taken over the internet. The couple has been enjoying their honeymoon currently. Several pictures of the couple from visiting a temple in Panama surfaced on the internet recently.

After their grand wedding in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enjoyed a brief vacation in Paris with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. After that, the newlyweds traveled to Central America for their honeymoon. Now, recent pictures feature the couple posing with the President of Panama.

A photograph of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being widely circulated on the internet. The viral photo shows the couple posing alongside the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, and his partner, Maricel Cohen de Mulino, while honeymooning in Panama. For their special meeting, Radhika and Anant twinned in black-and-white ensembles.

Take a look

Radhika looked beautiful in a co-ord black lace-embroidered ensemble for the occasion, paired with a matching skirt and blouse set. She accompanied it with a matching sheer cardigan and carried a mini bag with the outfit. She tied her hair in a messy bun, sleek chain with tiny earrings. Keeping it simple, she also carried a no-make-up look.

Meanwhile, Anant complimented her with a printed white and black button-down shirt featuring full-length sleeves and a notch collar. He completed the ensemble with black relaxed-fit pants and sneakers.

It is worth noting that a few days back, one of the viral videos featured the newlywed couple getting a warm welcome from Panama’s temple staff. One of the members offered a beautiful bouquet to Anant while Radhika joined them with a bright smile and folded hands. The couple entered the premises and chanted out loud ‘Jai Shree Krishna’ while making their way towards the temple.

Advertisement

Another video showed the newlywed couple seeking blessings and performing aarti at the temple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12 in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding festivities continued for three days which were attended by several Bollywood and international celebrities, global leaders, and businessmen among others.

ALSO READ: PICS: Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar pose for selfie alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese at IFFM 2024; actress launches Yash Chopra’s stamp