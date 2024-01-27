Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai with brothers Kevin, Joe Jonas; Priyanka Chopra’s fans welcome their ‘jiju’-WATCH

The Jonas Brothers are all set for their debut performance in India, and fans can’t keep calm! Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas arrived in Mumbai ahead of their performance at the second edition of Lollapalooza India, and the trio was spotted at Mumbai Airport by the paparazzi. Their fans went gaga over them, while Priyanka Chopra’s fans welcomed their ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas to Mumbai.

Nick Jonas lands in Mumbai along with Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

The paparazzi spotted the Jonas Brothers at Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Saturday. The brothers posed together for the paparazzi before making their way to the car. Nick Jonas was seen in the center, in a beige tracksuit, carrying a little black bag. He teamed the outfit with a baseball cap, and white sneakers. Joe Jonas looked dapper in an orange tee paired with a blue jacket and grey pants. Meanwhile, Kevin was seen in an olive-green collared t-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Nick Jonas was seen waving at the paparazzi before making his way to the car with his brothers. As the paparazzi said, “Welcome to India,” Nick replied, “Thank you.”

Priyanka Chopra’s fans welcome ‘jiju’ Nick Jonas to Mumbai

Needless to say, the Jonas Brothers’ fans went berserk and showered them with love through their comments on the video. Not just this, Priyanka Chopra’s fans addressed Nick Jonas lovingly as ‘jiju’, and extended a warm welcome to him. Commenting on a video of Nick Jonas arriving in Mumbai, one fan wrote, “National Jiju (red heart emoji)," while another one stated, "Welcome jiju..joe.. Kevin and all our pri sasural.” Check out some comments below!

Advertisement

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra also expressed her excitement over the Jonas Brothers performing for the first time in Mumbai. Cheering for them, she took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas finally performing in Mumbai! My heart.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in December 2018 at Jodhpur, are doting parents to their 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Last year, in March, Priyanka and Nick brought their daughter Malti to India for the first time. They were in Mumbai for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Pictures of the couple posing with Malti for the paparazzi had gone viral back then.

ALSO READ: ‘Full heart, full tummy’: Priyanka Chopra drops glimpses of her life ‘lately’ with daughter Malti and hubby Nick Jonas