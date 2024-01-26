Desi girl Priyanka Chopra might be busy with work, but she never loses an opportunity to spend enough time with her family. Minutes ago, the actress gave us a glimpse of how life has been treating her lately. Her post also featured her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of the time spent with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas

Everyone was delighted to see Priyanka Chopra spending some quality time with her family. Through her recent Instagram post, the actress showcased how she has been busy lately and it involves taking selfies with her husband Nick Jonas, playing with her daughter Malti, and eating yummy food.

Her post opened up with a selfie of the Bajirao Mastani actress, soaking in the sun. It was followed by a video of her walking hand-in-hand by the shore with the love of her life. We then see her posing happily with the American singer outside what seems like an eatery. Next up was a cute selfie of the couple.

While the actress wore a cute warm cap along with a high-neck sweater, Nick donned a gray warmer with a bright red cap. Little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also featured in the album playing with her friends. The delicious egg benedict looked appetising which was probably cooked by Franklin Jonas. Sharing the visuals, she wrote, “Lately (red heart emoji). Full heart, full tummy.”

Advertisement

Check out her post below:

As we scrolled through the images, we got hold of an adorable picture of Nick’s papa Kevin Jonas reading stories to the little one. And lastly, the actress made goofy and fun faces in her bathrobe.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited the temple on Malti Marie’s birthday

Nearly a week ago, Nick and PeeCee’s daughter Malti Marie turned two. To celebrate her big day, the entire family including Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra visited the Malibu Hindu temple. The actress also shared a picture from her visit to the religious place and gave a peek into the party that followed later that evening. Sharing the post, Chopra wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2.”

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas pose with fan at Malibu Hindu Temple on Malti Marie’s birthday-PICS