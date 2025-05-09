Not just Bhool Chuk Maaf, these 4 films were also initially planned for theatrical release but ended up on OTT, including THIS Salman Khan starrer

On May 8, the makers of Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf announced the postponement of the film’s release. It was also announced that the film, initially planned for a theatrical release on May 9, will now directly stream on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. Well, prior to this, back in 2020 during the pandemic period, several makers were forced to release the film on OTT. Check out the list.

Advertisement

1. Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s film, Shershaah, continues to be one of the most loved films of Bollywood. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the war-drama film is based on the life of Capt. Vikram Batra, who was martyred in action in the Kargil War.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film was initially planned for a theatrical release on July 2, 2021, but it was eventually released on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo was released in 2020. The film was supposed to release theatrically, but it eventually took the digital route and was released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video. The hilarious saga narrates a story between a stingy old man and his poor tenant who lives in a dilapidated mansion.

3. Radhe

Though Salman Khan’s Radhe also finds a special place in the list, here’s a catch. Interestingly, the film was originally scheduled to release theatrically on May 22, 2020, but was postponed and finally released on May 13, 2021, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, as premium video on demand on Zee Plex through ZEE5 in India, with a theatrical release overseas.

Advertisement

Directed by Prabhudeva, the movie featured Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the key roles. Khan plays the role of an inspector bestowed with the responsibility of weeding out the drug dealers.

4. Ginny Weds Sunny

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny was directed by Puneet Khanna. The romantic-comedy was also released in the year 2020 and streamed on Netflix. The romantic-comedy film is a love story of a headstrong woman who rejects Sunny for marriage. However, he teams with Ginny’s mother to win her love.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Which of these films do you feel should be released in the theatres again? Cast your vote below. Shershaah Gulabo Sitabo Radhe Ginny Weds Sunny

ALSO READ: ‘Same same but different’: Eagle-eyed fans compare Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree Verma’s Ting Ling Sajna to THIS viral song; do you agree?