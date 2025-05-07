POLL: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji’s Hum Tum and Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty’s Dhadkan set to re-release; VOTE for the one that has you most excited

Bollywood’s celebrated films, Dhadkan and Hum Tum, are re-releasing in cinemas. You read it right! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s beloved rom-com is set to have its re-run on May 16, while Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty's romantic-drama is set to grace the silver screens again on May 23. Cast your vote below to share the movie you’re most excited to watch.

Released in 2004, Hum Tum has grown to symbolize the classic Bollywood romantic comedy. Directed by Kunal Kohli, it was led by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, with a special appearance by Abhishek Bachchan.

Hum Tum narrated an endearing love story of Karan Kapoor, a cartoonist and Rhea Prakash who meet on a flight. Although they don't hit it off at first, fate intervenes, bringing them together and sparking a beautiful romance.

Meanwhile, Dhadkan is a romantic-drama that was released in 2000. The Dharmesh Darshan directorial featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.

The film is about Anjali and Dev, who love each other immensely despite coming from different economic backgrounds. However, things take a drastic turn after Anjali’s family marries her to Ram against her wish. Years later, drama begins after Dev shows up to reclaim his love for Anjali.

In an official statement shared, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited, promised that their May re-release slate has a diverse mix of films that is bound to appeal a wide range of audiences. “Our strategy also focuses on reintroducing titles that may not have received their due upon initial release but have since gained recognition and popularity as audiences discovered them across various platforms,” she further added.

Notably, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan starrer Piku is also set to have its re-run starting from May 9, 2025.

